Sponsored By

Palia officially launched on Steam in March and now developer Singularity 6 is gutting its development team.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

April 8, 2024

1 Min Read
Key artwork for Palia
Image via Singularity 6

Palia developer Singularity 6 has laid off 35 percent of its workforce less than a month after the multiplayer community sim launched on Steam.

The LA studio confirmed the news in a statement to IGN and said the layoffs were the result of an internal evaluation designed to assess what resources it needed to "deliver the highest-quality gameplay service for long-term stability."

"Following Palia's release on Steam, we evaluated the support needed to deliver the highest-quality gameplay service for long-term stability. We made the difficult decision to reduce our workforce, which impacted around 35 percent of our talented and hardworking team members," explained the studio.

"We value their contributions and are committed to supporting them throughout this process, including severance, work-placement and career guidance assistance, and retainment of all company-provided development equipment."

Singularity 6 said the decision to cut jobs wasn't "made lightly" and came after "careful consideration of our development and business needs to support Palia and its community."

"We remain committed to delivering passion in imagination, and maintaining the dedication and creativity that our community expects and deserves," it added. "We appreciate your understanding and support of our studio and affected team members."

Palia launched on Steam on March 25, 2024, after a stint in early access. The free-to-play title currently has a 'mixed' rating on Valve's storefront with over 4,000 user reviews. It has also been available on Nintendo Switch since December 14, 2023.

The cuts at Singularity 6 are the latest in an onslaught of layoffs that have decimated the game industry across 2023 and 2024, with a growing number of studios–including major players like Microsoft, Sony, Unity, and Embracer–all downsizing in the name of sustainability and shareholder value.

Read more about:

LayoffsTop Stories

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Photograph of late game designer/artist Jeremías Babini.
Business
Obituary: Jeremías Babini, Storyteller co-designer, has passed awayObituary: Jeremías Babini, Storyteller co-designer, has passed away
byJustin Carter
Apr 8, 2024
1 Min Read
The Konami logo on a red background
Business
Konami to raise base salary in Japan for third consecutive yearKonami to raise base salary in Japan for third consecutive year
byChris Kerr
Apr 8, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

The Konami logo on a red background
Business
Konami to raise base salary in Japan for third consecutive yearKonami to raise base salary in Japan for third consecutive year
byChris Kerr
Apr 8, 2024
1 Min Read
A screenshot from Dwarf Fortress
Business
Dwarf Fortress has topped 800,000 sales in just over a yearDwarf Fortress has topped 800,000 sales in just over a year
byChris Kerr
Apr 5, 2024
2 Min Read
Cal Kestis looks to the sky on Jedha.
Design
One subtle change brought Star Wars: Jedi Survivor's 'Dark Side moment' to lifeOne subtle change brought Star Wars: Jedi Survivor's 'Dark Side moment' to life
byBryant Francis
Apr 5, 2024
6 Min Read

Featured Blogs

Design
Superhero team-ups and failing the fantasy
Superhero team-ups and failing the fantasy

Apr 8, 2024

Programming
Demystifying 3D Character Rigging for Games
Demystifying 3D Character Rigging for Games

Apr 5, 2024

Design
Making sure my child does not spend too much time playing video games
Making sure my child does not spend too much time playing video games

Mar 29, 2024