Sponsored By

Report: Microsoft is laying off another 650 game workers

It seems the cuts will largely impact staff providing 'corporate and supporting functions.'

Chris Kerr, News Editor

September 12, 2024

2 Min Read
The Xbox logo on a black background
Image via Microsoft

Microsoft is cutting 650 roles across its video game division. That's according to Game File, which obtained an email sent to employees by Xbox boss Phil Spencer.

Spencer indicated the redundancies are a direct result of Microsoft's seismic merger with Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard.

"As part of aligning our post-acquisition team structure and managing our business, we have made the decision to eliminate approximately 650 roles across Microsoft Gaming—mostly corporate and supporting functions—to organize our business for long term success," he wrote in the email.

"I know that this is difficult news to hear. We are deeply grateful for the contributions of our colleagues who are learning they are impacted. In the US, we're supporting them with exit packages that include severance, extended healthcare, and outplacement services to help with their transition; outside the US packages will differ according to location."

Microsoft has laid off thousands this year

Microsoft laid off 1,900 game workers in January, and stated those cuts would enable the company to align on a "strategy and an execution plan with a sustainable cost structure" after it spent $68.7 billion acquiring Activision Blizzard.

The latest cuts mean Microsoft has laid off around 2,550 people within its gaming division since the turn of the year. It also shuttered key ZeniMax studios Arkane Austin, Alpha Dog Games, and Tango Gameworks—the latter of which was eventually purchased by Krafton.

Echoing the statement he issued in January, Spencer said the latest cuts prioritize "sustainable future growth" and will enable Microsoft to "better support our studio teams and business units."

"Separately, as part of running the business, there are some impacts to other teams as they adapt to shifting priorities and manage the lifecycle and performance of games. No games, devices or experiences are being cancelled and no studios are being closed as part of these adjustments today," the email continues.

"Throughout our team’s history, we have had great moments, and we have had challenging ones. Today is one of the challenging days. I know that going through more changes like this is hard, but even in the most trying times, this team has been able to come together and show one another care and kindness as we work to continue delivering for our players. We appreciate your support as we navigate these changes and we thank you for your compassion and respect for each other."

Game Developer has reached out to Microsoft for comment. 

Read more about:

LayoffsTop Stories

About the Author

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

The Annapurna Interactive logo.
Business
All of Annapurna Interactive has resignedAll of Annapurna Interactive has resigned
byBryant Francis
Sep 12, 2024
2 Min Read
Splash art for the prototype game Byte Breakers.
Business
Odyssey Interactive's transparent prototype process aims to prevent an Omega Strikers repeatOdyssey Interactive's transparent prototype process aims to prevent an Omega Strikers repeat
byJustin Carter
Sep 12, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

thumbnail
Design
Deep Dive: Refreshing the Crusader Kings III tutorial mode through optimized UXDeep Dive: Refreshing the Crusader Kings III tutorial mode through optimized UX
byValeska Martins, Ellinor Zetterman
Sep 12, 2024
13 Min Read
A photo of Unity CEO Matt Bromberg
Business
Unity CEO Matt Bromberg says Runtime Fee reversal is part of bid to become 'a fundamentally different company'Unity CEO Matt Bromberg says Runtime Fee reversal is part of bid to become 'a fundamentally different company'
byBryant Francis
Sep 12, 2024
6 Min Read
The Atari logo overlaid on promotional retro console artwork
Business
Atari CEO Wade Rosen says the company is done being a 'fast follower'Atari CEO Wade Rosen says the company is done being a 'fast follower'
byChris Kerr
Sep 11, 2024
7 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Business
PlayStation 5 Pro tests most fervent fans' loyaltyPlayStation 5 Pro tests most fervent fans' loyalty
byJames McWhirter
Sep 12, 2024
6 Min Read
thumbnail
Production
5 things to learn from AAA studios5 things to learn from AAA studios
byArthur Mostovoy
Sep 9, 2024
9 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Power progression in games: Crafting rewarding player experiencesPower progression in games: Crafting rewarding player experiences
byCameron McKellar
Sep 6, 2024
12 Min Read