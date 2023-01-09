Report: Apple preparing Reality Pro headset for fall 2023 release

According to a recent Bloomberg report, Apple is preparing to reveal its long-in-development mixed reality headset.

Reportedly known as the Reality Pro, the headset has been in development at the iPhone and Mac creator for seven years. The device is planned to be revealed at June's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) ahead of its fall 2023 release.

Given the current VR arms race at companies like Meta and Sony, Apple getting in on that market was inevitable. And over the years, it's been rumored that headsets for VR or AR were in the works at Apple, but the company itself has kept quiet on the subject.

Per Bloomberg, Apple had originally planned to release the Reality Pro in 2019 before a delay pushed it to 2020 (then 2021, you get the idea). A handful of high-profile software developers already have access to the headset to work on third-party apps for it.

The Reality Pro is planned as 2023's big hardware release from Apple, as development on other projects has reportedly stalled. Developers from hardware and engineering departments have been brought on to help ensure the Reality Pro is ready to finally release.

Bloomberg added that Apple is currently ironing out details such as the headset's services, software, and marketing. A price point for the Reality Pro wasn't given, but considering that it's Apple, its price may be not far off from Meta's upcoming $1500 Quest Pro headset.