The PlayStation VR2 will cost $549 and launch in February 2023

Consumers will need to hand over a hulking wad of cash to enter Sony's virtual reality playground.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
November 02, 2022
Promotional PlayStation VR2 artwork

Sony's next-generation virtual reality headset, PlayStation VR2, will retail for $549.99 when it launches on February 22, 2023.

For context, that's $50 more than the standard disc drive toting PlayStation 5 costs in the United States, with the console itself retailing for $499 in the region.

The base PlayStation VR2 offering will include the headset itself, a pair of PS VR2 Sense controllers, and stereo headphones. Another bundle priced at $599.99 will include a PlayStation Store voucher code for VR title Horizon Call of the Mountain alongside all of the above.

Sony has been championing a range of other PS VR2 projects that'll be arriving next year, and said it expects over 20 titles to be available at launch. The company also recently told developers that it has been working to make it easer to port existing software to the platform, but has also confirmed that backwards compatibility with original PSVR titles isn't in the pipeline.

As for how PS VR2 compares to other virtual reality hardware where pricing is concerned, the Meta Quest 2 headset currently retails for $399.99 if you grab the 128GB version – the 256GB model costs $499 – while the Valve Index headset and controllers bundle can be grabbed for $749.

Although it's only been over an hour since the price was announced, the general response on social media seems to be one of sticker shock, with many bemoaning the high price of entry Sony has slapped on its latest piece of hardware.

The Japanese company, however, moved to remind prospective buyers that PlayStation VR2 will include tech that facilitates "unique gameplay experiences" such as headset feedback, eye tracking, 3D audio, and adaptive triggers and haptic feedback via its PS VR2 Sense controllers.

The device will also offer enhanced headset based controller tracking and high fidelity visuals in 4000 x 2040 HDR video format (2000 x 2040 per eye), and design considerations such as an integrated vent and a lens adjustment dial to allow for comfortable play sessions. 

You can see the complete list of tech specs for the headset below if you're curious to know exactly what $549 will nab you.

PS_VR2_specs.png

ConsoleExtended Reality

