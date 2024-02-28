Remedy Entertainment gets Control's full franchise rights from 505 Games

Remedy's Control franchise is coming home. After December 31, 2024, the Finnish developer will recover the entire franchise rights from publisher 505 Games.

After that date, Remedy will be able to self-publish Control 2 and any other titles in the hopeful series. At the moment, the only other known project is the multiplayer-focused Condor.

505 published the first Control in 2019, and was similarly tapped to publish Control 2. With their deal terminated by "mutual" agreement, 505 has one less franchise to rely on for back catalog sales.

Per Remedy, the deal was valued at 17 million euros (or $18.43 million). 505 reportedly paid that much to cover current development costs for Condor and Control 2, plus a "minor premium."

In mid-February, Remedy revealed that Control sold over 4 million copies. It added that its plans involved building out the Control and Alan Wake franchises into "a key part of our future."

By this point, development on both Control 2 and Condor, along with other Remedy projects, have "increased development pace."