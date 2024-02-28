Sponsored By

Remedy Entertainment gets Control's full franchise rights from 505 Games

Take. Control.

Justin Carter

February 28, 2024

Jesse Faden in the key art for Control: Ultimate Edition.
Image via Remedy Entertainment/505 Games.

  • Remedy now has full power over both the Alan Wake and Control franchises, and can do with them as it pleases.

Remedy's Control franchise is coming home. After December 31, 2024, the Finnish developer will recover the entire franchise rights from publisher 505 Games.

After that date, Remedy will be able to self-publish Control 2 and any other titles in the hopeful series. At the moment, the only other known project is the multiplayer-focused Condor.

505 published the first Control in 2019, and was similarly tapped to publish Control 2. With their deal terminated by "mutual" agreement, 505 has one less franchise to rely on for back catalog sales.

Per Remedy, the deal was valued at 17 million euros (or $18.43 million). 505 reportedly paid that much to cover current development costs for Condor and Control 2, plus a "minor premium."

In mid-February, Remedy revealed that Control sold over 4 million copies. It added that its plans involved building out the Control and Alan Wake franchises into "a key part of our future."

By this point, development on both Control 2 and Condor, along with other Remedy projects, have "increased development pace."

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

