informa
/
/
Business
2 MIN READ
News

Ratloop Games is delisting Lemnis Gate ahead of July shutdown

Ratloop's 2021 shooter Lemnis Gate will be delisted next month ahead of its full shut down in the summer.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
March 10, 2023
Screenshot of Ratloop Games' Lemnis Gate.

Ratloop Games' sci-fi shooter Lemnis Gate will be ending service in the summer. The developer confirmed that come July 11, the game will permanently shut down for PC players, while console players will be continue to have access to local multiplayer and training modes. 

Across all platforms, the game will be delisted on April 11. Those who purchased the game before that point will be able to play it until service ends on July 11. 

Though Ratloop didn't share an explanation for the shutdown, studios making live games have to determine whether it's worth it to keep a game up and running in relation to its earnings. 

Lemnis Gate released in 2021 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S, with a central conceit of being a turn-based shooter set inside time loops. But the game itself failed to find much of an audience: at time of writing, SteamDB lists only one single player, and the game's all-time peak count was a little over 800 players two years back.

In its short community update, Ratloop thanked players, saying it "truly loved seeing [the community's] passion for the game." 

"Lemnis Gate has been an ambitious project that we are privileged to have brought to life together [...] Thank you all once again for your support and joining us on this journey."

Lemnis Gate joins 2023's multiplayer graveyard

The incoming shutdown of Lemnis Gate is a reminder that the shooter market is a crowded place, particularly for newer games. 

It's also another multiplayer game that's shutting down in 2023, which has already seen some sizable closures in that regard. In February alone, games such as Rumbleverse, Crossfire Xand Knockout City announced their respective end dates in the weeks and months to come. 

At the end of the month, Crystal Dynamics will be ending development of Marvel's Avengers after over two years. However, it'll remain playable for the foreseeable future even after support wraps at the end of September. 

ConsolePC

Latest Jobs

IO Interactive

Hybrid (Malmö, Sweden)
3.02.23
Gameplay Director (Project Fantasy)

Arizona State University

Los Angeles, CA, USA
2.27.23
Assistant Professor of XR Technologies

IO Interactive

Hybrid (Copenhagen, Denmark)
3.02.23
Animation Tech Programmer

Purdue University

West Lafayette, IN, USA
3.02.23
Assistant Professor in Game Design and Development
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more