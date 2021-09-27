Ramen VR raises $10 million for VR MMO Zenith: The Last City

Ramen VR, the studio behind the upcoming VR MMORPG Zenith: The Last City, has raised an additional $10 million to carry forth its vision for the cross-platform game.

The funds come via a Series A funding round led by repeat investor Makers Fund, Anthos Capital, and Dune Ventures. It also builds on previous funding rounds totaling $173,000, a funding partnership with the Facebook-owned Oculus, and a $280,075 Kickstarter campaign.



Now with that $10 million in hand, Ramen VR co-founders Lauren Frazier and Andy Tsen have set their sights on expanding the studio's development team in order to support both the launch and operation of Zenith: The Last City.

"Lauren and I set out to design a world that married the positive social features of MMOs with the power of VR, and with the rising popularity of VR hardware and growing interest in the metaverse, we’re seeing so many ways for our players to make meaningful connections in Zenith," reads a statement from Tsen.



"We’ve already had incredibly positive feedback from our community about the social interactions in our game and the promise of the future," he continues. "Our partners at Makers Fund, Anthos, and Dune have been so supportive of our vision, and we are thrilled to have them aboard our journey.”