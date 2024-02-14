Sponsored By

The company hoped to sell 25 million consoles during the current fiscal year, but feels that target is now out of reach.

Chris Kerr

February 14, 2024

2 Min Read
The PlayStation 5 and DualSense controller
Image via PlayStation

At a Glance

  • Game & Network Services sales increased by 16% year-on-year to 1.4 trillion yen during Q3, driven by third-party titles.
  • Operating income in the division fell by 26% to 86.1 billion yen over the same period.
  • The PS5 delivered 8.2M sales in Q3 to set a new quarterly record, but still fell short of expectations.

Sony claims PlayStation 5 sales aren't cutting the mustard despite hitting a quarterly high.

As noted in Sony's fiscal report for the third quarter ended December 31, 2023, PS5 hardware sales reached 8.2 million units during Q3—but it's likely that won't be enough to meet Sony's annual shipment target of 25 million units.

Based on those results, Sony now expects PS5 unit sales for the fiscal year to reach 21 million units. The PlayStation 5 has now sold over 50 million units worldwide.

Looking more broadly at the company's Game & Network Services (G&NS) segment, which houses its video game operations, Q3 sales increased by 16 percent year-on-year to 1.4 trillion yen ($9.2 billion).

Sony attributed that increase to the performance of third-party titles, and noted that sales of its own first-party software actually dipped by around 4 million units year-on-year. That's despite Marvel's Spider-Man 2 surpassing 10 million sales in under four months and God of War Ragnarok making a "major contribution" to profits.

Third-party titles boost quarterly sales as Sony warns of first-party hiatus

Operating income in the G&NS segment decreased by 26 percent year-on-year to 86.1 billion yen ($571.6 million) during Q3, and Sony said dwindling first-party sales and losses from hardware "mainly due to promotions" were to blame.

Related:Marvel's Spider-Man 2 tops 10 million sales in under four months

Network services revenue increased by 11 percent year-on-year "due to the impacts of a further shift to premium services and price revisions." The number of PlayStation Plus subscribers declined slightly year-on-year, but the wider PlayStation Network appears to be in good health after monthly active users (MAUs) reached a record high of 123 million.

Screenshot_2024-02-14_at_12.31.49.png

Glancing towards the next fiscal year, Sony is anticipating a "gradual decline" in PS5 hardware sales as the console enters the latter half of its lifecycle but said it intends to "optimize sales with a greater emphasis on the balance with profits."

"We expect third-party software sales to continue to expand gradually due to the expansion of the PS5 installed base and the high level of user engagement," it added. "Regarding first-party software, we aim to continue to focus on producing high-quality works and developing live service games, but, while major projects are currently under development, we do not plan to release any new major existing franchise titles next fiscal year."

As for the current fiscal year, Sony has downwardly revised its full-year sales forecast by 5 percent to 4.1 trillion yen. The company's operating income forecast remains unchanged at 270 billion yen.

Read more about:

Top Stories

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Screenshot from Arrowhead Game Studios' Helldivers 2.
Business
PlayStation chairman says company needs more "aggressive" PC approachPlayStation chairman says company needs more "aggressive" PC approach
byJustin Carter
Feb 14, 2024
1 Min Read
Jin Sakai in key art for Sucker Punch's Ghost of Tsushima.
Console
Sony has no "major franchise" games releasing for 2024-2025Sony has "no major franchise" games releasing for 2024-2025
byJustin Carter
Feb 14, 2024
2 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Featured Blogs

Design
Can Ryukishi07’s “Sound Novels” be considered Games?
Can Ryukishi07’s “Sound Novels” be considered Games?

Feb 14, 2024

Audio
The Big Index 2024: Articles for Game Music Composers
The Big Index 2024: Articles for Game Music Composers

Feb 13, 2024

Business
Every Game Has the Community It Deserves
Every Game Has the Community It Deserves

Feb 12, 2024