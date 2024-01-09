PlayStation broke a platform record in December 2023 after attracting 123 million monthly active users (MAUs).

The milestone was touted during the Sony's CES 2024 Press Conference (thanks GameSpot) and comes with the PlayStation 5 having just topped 50 million lifetime sales.

It's a figure that suggests increased engagement during the third quarter of the fiscal year. Sony's financial report for the second quarter highlighted 107 million MAUs on PlayStation during September 2023, so it appears there's been a significant uptick since then.

In that report, Sony noted that PlayStation 5 users in particular had "high user engagement" and comprised just over 40 percent of those MAUs for September 2023.

Playstation 5 sales

Sony claims the PlayStation 5 is on track to sell 25 million units during the current fiscal year, which would allow the console to surpass 60 million lifetime sales.

The Japanese company believes the recent launch of a slimmer PlayStation 5 and PS Portal handheld device will drive hardware sales.

"We plan to release a new PS5 model that is smaller, lighter, and has expanded data storage capacity. We also plan to introduce to the market PS Portal through which users can enjoy remote play in combination with the PS5," reads the company's second quarter report.

"These are expected to assist us in increasing the sales momentum during the year-end selling season which is the largest opportunity to sell product."

We'll find out whether that prediction came to pass when Sony releases its Q3 report in the near future.