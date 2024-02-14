Sponsored By

The Spider-Men are flying high but first-party software sales are down year-on-year at Sony.

Chris Kerr

February 14, 2024

The Spider-Men swing into action
Image via Insomniac Games

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has topped 10 million sales in under four months. Insomniac Games' web-slinging sequel launched on October 20, 2023, to critical acclaim and sold 5 million copies in a matter of weeks.

As detailed in Sony's latest fiscal report (and confirmed by Insomniac on X) it has now more than doubled that total. The milestone means the entire Marvel's Spider-Man franchise has eclipsed 50 million sales.

It's unclear exactly how those franchise sales are split, although we know spin-off Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales had sold 6.5 million units as of July 2021.

The original PlayStation 4 version of Marvel's Spider-Man had delivered 13.2 million sales as of July 2019, but has since been remastered for PlayStation 5 and PC.

Sony's third-quarter financial report shows the Japanese company is going to fall short of its PlayStation 5 sales target for the current fiscal year. The company initially expected to shift 25 million consoles, but has now tempered its expectations.

First-party software sales also decreased year-on-year, falling to 16.2 million units in Q3 FY23 from 20.8 million units in Q3 FY22.

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry.

