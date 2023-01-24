informa
Business
News

Proletariat withdraws election for unionization, cites CEO as cause

Proletariat CEO Seth Sivak allegedly used tactics that stopped the Proletariat Workers Union from pursuing a unionization vote.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
January 24, 2023
Screenshot from Proletariat's Spellbreak.

Game developer Proletariat has withdrawn its union election. 

In a statement from the Communications Workers of America (CWA) provided to Kotaku, it was alleged that studio CEO Seth Sivak used "confrontational tactics" to dissuade workers from forming a union. It's claimed that Sivak "held a series of meetings that demoralized and disempowered the group, making a free and fair election impossible." 

Proletariat staff announced the formation of its union—the Proletariat Workers Alliance (PWA)—in late December 2022, as the company was preparing to become a part of Activision Blizzard. Recently, it was reported that Proletariat leadership wouldn't willingly recognize the union, prompting a vote via the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). 

"While we are withdrawing our union election petition today...I still believe that a union is the best way for workers in our industry to ensure our voices are being heard," said software engineer and PWA member Dustin Yost.

During the unionization process for Blizzard Albany and fellow subsidiary Raven Software, Activision Blizzard employed tactics such as arguing against normal labor practices applying to the video game industry and suspending the voting process. In other instances, it argued that non-QA staff should be involved in voting.

The news of Proletariat forming its own union came in the wake of Blizzard Albany's successful unionization efforts for its QA staff. It would have been the third studio to unionize under Activision Blizzard, and as Proletariat is based in Boston, the PWA got the seal of approval from Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren.

