informa
/
/
Business
1 min read
News

PowerWash Simulator has topped 3 million players after leaving early access

Washed up? Not quite.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
September 07, 2022
A screenshot from PowerWash Simulator

PowerWash Simulator has pulled in over 3 million players within just a few months of its official launch.

Developed by FuturLab and published by Square Enix Collective, the first-person soaker launched on Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S on July 14, 2022, just over a year after making its early access debut on Steam in May 2021.

It's worth noting that those 3 million players don't necessarily translate to sales, with PowerWash Simulator having been added to the Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass roster earlier this year.

Still, it's an impressive total that shows there's been plenty of interest in what some might (understandably) perceive as a niche genre.

At the time of writing, PowerWash Simulator also looks to be performing well on Steam, having raked in around 25,000 user reviews to achieve an "Overwhelmingly Positive" rating across the board.

The title, which promises to let players wash away their worries with the "soothing sounds of high-pressure water," lets would-be washers annihilate grime in a variety of environments including theme parks and garages filled with all manner of dirt-splatted vehicles and contraptions.

ConsolePC

Latest Jobs

Manticore Games

San Mateo, California
8.23.22
Senior Software Engineer - Mobile

Sony PlayStation

San Diego, California
6.23.22
Sr. Online Programmer

The Walt Disney Company

Glendale, California
8.1.22
Associate Marketing Manager - Walt Disney Games

Insomniac Games

Burbank, California
8.26.22
Accessibility Design Researcher
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Register for a
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Account

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Register for a

Game Developer Account

Gain full access to resources (events, white paper, webinars, reports, etc)
Single sign-on to all Informa products

Register
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more