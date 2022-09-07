PowerWash Simulator has pulled in over 3 million players within just a few months of its official launch.

Developed by FuturLab and published by Square Enix Collective, the first-person soaker launched on Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S on July 14, 2022, just over a year after making its early access debut on Steam in May 2021.

It's worth noting that those 3 million players don't necessarily translate to sales, with PowerWash Simulator having been added to the Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass roster earlier this year.

Still, it's an impressive total that shows there's been plenty of interest in what some might (understandably) perceive as a niche genre.

At the time of writing, PowerWash Simulator also looks to be performing well on Steam, having raked in around 25,000 user reviews to achieve an "Overwhelmingly Positive" rating across the board.

The title, which promises to let players wash away their worries with the "soothing sounds of high-pressure water," lets would-be washers annihilate grime in a variety of environments including theme parks and garages filled with all manner of dirt-splatted vehicles and contraptions.

