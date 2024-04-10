FuturLab has become a subsidiary of mobile publisher Miniclip. The PowerWash Simulator studio says the deal was finalized in March, and will help "bring Miniclip into the console/PC space."

Current CEO Kirsty Rigden will continue to run FuturLab, and the studio says its games will "still be our own visions and our operations will remain the same."

However, Rigden also asserted the extra layer of job security "[allows] us to bring you many more, great games in the years to come."

PowerWash Simuator left Early Access in July 2022, and within months, garnered critical acclaim and 3 million players. With a gradual rollout on additional systems (and going on subscription services), its success caught Miniclip's eye.

"The success of PowerWash has catapulted the studio into a genre leader and pioneer in the market for 'games that soothe,'" wrote Miniclip CEO Saad Choudri.

“With an exciting pipeline of growth opportunities in the soothing genre, FuturLab is a very welcome addition to our ever-growing, Miniclip Group.”