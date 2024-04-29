Sponsored By

PopReach Games' India studio acquired by Phoenix Games

The $9.8 million deal gives Phoenix new games and properties to play with, while PopReach gets to now focus on its 'core responsibilities.'

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

April 29, 2024

Splash art for Smurfs: Magic Match.
Image via PopReach.

  • Along with the new studio, Phoenix Games now owns mobile PopReach games like Smurf's Village and Brain Training's Peak app.

Publisher Phoenix Games purchased PopReach Games India from original owner Ionik in a deal valued at $9.8 billion.

The Bengaluru, India-based studio specializes in live operations, and holds 100 people on staff. Phoenix plans to use the team to "enhance" its own live ops capabilities for its free-to-play titles.

Phoenix and Ionik's deal also means it now owns a number of properties and mobile games. Those titles, which have accrued 420 million lifetime downloads, include Smurfs Magic Match, Gardens of Time, and Kitchen Scramble.

“We look forward to elevating these games to new heights with our proprietary Uplift platform," said Phoenix CEO Klaas Kersting, "and exciting new game experiences that we can craft around them."

Phoenix Games' recent gains

The Germany-based Phoenix is no stranger to acquisitions. Last year, it acquired San Panda Studios, and previously snatched up Promotion Software, Sixteen Tons, and Well Played Games.

Earlier this month, Phoenix extended its partnership with Games Workshop, which first started with Well Played's Warhammer Combat Cards. The resulting collaboration means they can add offshoots like Age of Sigmar and Horus Heresy to Combat Cards.

Regarding its ex-subsidiary, Ionik CEO Ted Hastings said Phoenix will give PopReach India "a promising and successful path ahead." With the studio now sold off, he said Ionik can turn its full attention toward its "core responsibilities."

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

