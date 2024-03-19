Sponsored By

The 27-year PlayStation producer will help get EA's Entertainment studios get in gear following EA's recent layoff wave.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

March 19, 2024

Connie Booth at the 2020 DICE Awards.
IMAGE TAKEN FROM THE DICE AWARD WINNERS ON THE AIAS WEBSITE.

At a Glance

  • EA needs blockbusters, and it's hoping Booth's expertise in making hit after hit at PlayStation will work in its favor.

Connie Booth, a longtime producer for PlayStation, has found a new home at EA. Per IGN, Booth will join EA Entertainment and lead several subsidiaries as Group General Manager.

The Entertainment division includes studios such as BioWare, Black Panther developer Cliffhanger Games, and EA Motive. She'll report directly to division president Laura Miele.

At PlayStation, Booth was involved in major franchises like Uncharted, Infamous, and Ratchet & Clank. She quietly left in late 2023, though it's unclear if it was her choice to leave or not.

"[Connie] is known for having created an incredible developer-first culture and supporting creative vision while driving innovation," wrote Miele. "I...have always been impressed by her love and commitment to games."

Citing Booth's "impeccable reputation" amongst developers, Miele noted she'll "undoubtedly have a positive impact on our games."

EA needs Booth to right one of its ships

EA Entertainment consists of series like Dead Space and Mass Effect that EA considers "blockbuster" franchises. Booth helped PlayStation became the prestige giant it is today, explaining why EA sought her out.

Outside of its live-service games like FIFA, EA's output has been all over the place for years. Respawn has consistently put out hits, while it's hard to pin down where BioWare is at with Dragon Age Dreadwolf and the next Mass Effect.

BioWare was highlighted as a particular focus point for Booth. Along with Dreadwolf development, the studio has been mired in the fallout of its layoffs from last fall.

With a renewed commitment to the franchises it actually owns (and occasionally a Marvel or Star Wars), EA may be in great need of someone like Booth.

