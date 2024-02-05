Star Wars Jedi: Survivor wins Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games at the Grammys

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor composers Gordy Haab and Stephen Barton were honored for their work on Respawn's acclaimed sequel at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

The duo took home the Grammy for Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media at last night's ceremony, joining a group of winners that included Taylor Swift, Victoria Monet, and Miley Cyrus.

Other nominees in the category includes Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical (Montaigne, Tripod and Austin Wintory), Hogwarts Legacy (Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy, and Chuck E. Myers), God of War Ragnarok (Bear McCreary), and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Sarah Schachner).

"What an honor. Thank you so much," said Haab during his acceptance speech. "We'd both like to thank everyone at EA, in particular our co-producer Steve Schnurr for his leaderhip and creativity. Douglas Riley and our friends at Lucasfilm Games. Everyone at the Disney Music Group. My team: Sam, Marco and E.T. [and] my wonderful agent Sabrina Hutchinson. And most importantly my wife Michelle and my family back east who are watching from home, for a lifetime of love and support that led to a moment like this."

"Seconding all of that," added Barton. "Big thanks to Alan Meyerson our genius engineer. Nick Laviers, Max McGuire, Vince Zampella and the amazing team at Respawn and EA Music. We share this with all of you. Thanks to Harry Gregson-Williams, my mentor. And to Margret and Abbie I love you with all my heart, you make me possible. A special moment on this was we had the choristers from the Pilgrims' School in Winchester record on this, and that reminded me about how music teachers are the most important thing. So I dedicate this to mine. Thank you so, so much."

The Grammys introduced its video game and interactive media category in 2023 and handed the inaugural award to Assassin's Creed Valhalla composer Stephanie Economou.