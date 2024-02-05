Sponsored By

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor wins Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games at the Grammys

Composers Gordy Haab and Stephen Barton were celebrated alongside Taylor Swift, Victoria Monet, and Miley Cyrus at last night's ceremony.

Chris Kerr

February 5, 2024

2 Min Read
Gordy Haab and Stephen Barton at the 2024 Grammys
Image via The Grammys

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor composers Gordy Haab and Stephen Barton were honored for their work on Respawn's acclaimed sequel at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

The duo took home the Grammy for Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media at last night's ceremony, joining a group of winners that included Taylor Swift, Victoria Monet, and Miley Cyrus.

Other nominees in the category includes Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical (Montaigne, Tripod and Austin Wintory), Hogwarts Legacy (Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy, and Chuck E. Myers), God of War Ragnarok (Bear McCreary), and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Sarah Schachner).

"What an honor. Thank you so much," said Haab during his acceptance speech. "We'd both like to thank everyone at EA, in particular our co-producer Steve Schnurr for his leaderhip and creativity. Douglas Riley and our friends at Lucasfilm Games. Everyone at the Disney Music Group. My team: Sam, Marco and E.T. [and] my wonderful agent Sabrina Hutchinson. And most importantly my wife Michelle and my family back east who are watching from home, for a lifetime of love and support that led to a moment like this." 

"Seconding all of that," added Barton. "Big thanks to Alan Meyerson our genius engineer. Nick Laviers, Max McGuire, Vince Zampella and the amazing team at Respawn and EA Music. We share this with all of you. Thanks to Harry Gregson-Williams, my mentor. And to Margret and Abbie I love you with all my heart, you make me possible. A special moment on this was we had the choristers from the Pilgrims' School in Winchester record on this, and that reminded me about how music teachers are the most important thing. So I dedicate this to mine. Thank you so, so much." 

The Grammys introduced its video game and interactive media category in 2023 and handed the inaugural award to Assassin's Creed Valhalla composer Stephanie Economou.

Read more about:

Top Stories

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Key artwork for Indiana Jones and The Great Circle
Business
Report: Microsoft rethinking exclusivity plans to bring Starfield and Indiana Jones to PS5Report: Microsoft rethinking exclusivity plans to bring Starfield and Indiana Jones to PS5
byChris Kerr
Feb 5, 2024
3 Min Read
Key art for Rocksteady's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.
Business
Survey: Live service games on the rise, but dev teams struggle to keep upSurvey: Live service games on the rise, but dev teams struggle to keep up
byJustin Carter
Feb 2, 2024
2 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Featured Blogs

Phil Spencer in front of the Xbox logo.
Business
Microsoft owes everyone more context for mass Xbox layoffs
Microsoft owes everyone more context for mass Xbox layoffs

Feb 1, 2024

A chef stands in a cyberpunk Ramen cafe in NVIDIA's AI tech demo.
Audio
Is NVIDIA's AI-driven NPC tech just really expensive improv?
Is NVIDIA's AI-driven NPC tech just really expensive improv?

Jan 23, 2024

Design
Food for thought: taking food in games beyond mechanics and into the narrative
Food for thought: taking food in games beyond mechanics and into the narrative

Jan 19, 2024