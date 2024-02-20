Recent comments by PlayStation chairman Hiroki Totoki regarding its studios' "room for improvement" were actually directly aimed at Destiny 2 developer Bungie.

In Sony's official translation (spotted by VGC), Totoki revealed he met with Bungie management. He was frank in saying that from a business viewpoint, the developer had to change it how it operates.

Ultimately, he wants "accountability for development timelines," and better handling of business expenses. Beyond that, he praised Bungie staff for its live-service knowledge.

"Employees...were highly motivated, showing great creativity," he said. "I hope to continue the dialogue and come up with some good solutions."

Bungie is still trying to shape a better future for itself

Totoki's comments have an extra edge to them now that we know it was directed at a specific developer. It's especially pointed, given what could await Bungie by the end of the year.

In December, it was reported Sony could dissolve Bungie's current board and take complete company control if specific requirements from the 2022 acquisition weren't met.

At the moment, it all hinges on how well Destiny 2: The Final Shape performs in June. It was also what spurred the developer's layoffs this past October.

It remains unclear what could become of Marathon or any other potential multiplayer-focused projects Bungie may be working on.