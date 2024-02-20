Sponsored By

Hiroki Totoki kindly (but firmly) suggested Bungie's management needs to be more responsible with its development timelines.

Justin Carter

February 20, 2024

Three Guardians and the Darkness overlooking them in key art for Destiny 2: The Final Shape.
Image via Bungie.

  • Totoki's feelings on Bungie's operations are a nice reminder that Sony may enact a full takeover of the studio in the future.

Recent comments by PlayStation chairman Hiroki Totoki regarding its studios' "room for improvement" were actually directly aimed at Destiny 2 developer Bungie.

In Sony's official translation (spotted by VGC), Totoki revealed he met with Bungie management. He was frank in saying that from a business viewpoint, the developer had to change it how it operates.

Ultimately, he wants "accountability for development timelines," and better handling of business expenses. Beyond that, he praised Bungie staff for its live-service knowledge.

"Employees...were highly motivated, showing great creativity," he said. "I hope to continue the dialogue and come up with some good solutions."

Bungie is still trying to shape a better future for itself

Totoki's comments have an extra edge to them now that we know it was directed at a specific developer. It's especially pointed, given what could await Bungie by the end of the year.

In December, it was reported Sony could dissolve Bungie's current board and take complete company control if specific requirements from the 2022 acquisition weren't met.

At the moment, it all hinges on how well Destiny 2: The Final Shape performs in June. It was also what spurred the developer's layoffs this past October.

It remains unclear what could become of Marathon or any other potential multiplayer-focused projects Bungie may be working on.

Justin Carter

Phil Spencer, Sarah Bond, and Matt Booty on the Xbox Podcast.
Console
Did Xbox back itself into a corner over minor leaks?
Did Xbox back itself into a corner over minor leaks?

Feb 15, 2024

Design
Can Ryukishi07’s “Sound Novels” be considered Games?
Can Ryukishi07’s “Sound Novels” be considered Games?

Feb 14, 2024

Audio
The Big Index 2024: Articles for Game Music Composers
The Big Index 2024: Articles for Game Music Composers

Feb 13, 2024