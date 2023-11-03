Bungie views The Final Shape as Destiny 2's eleventh-hour save

Days after Bungie's recent round of layoffs, the company hopes Destiny 2's upcoming Final Shape expansion will be a potential savior for the shared-world shooter.

According to a new Forbes report, the developer wants the expansion to be on par with Destiny: The Taken King and Destiny 2: The Witch Queen. That's the impetus for Shape's recent delay to June 2024, as Bungie recently affirmed that it wanted to "build something that will be regarded alongside the best games we’ve ever made."

"We are intensely focused on exceeding your expectations for The Final Shape," continued Bungie. "Destiny 2 has more than 650 dedicated teammates pouring all their energy and expertise into delivering this epic moment and its subsequent Episodes."

Some staff knew of Shape's delay months ago, continued Forbes. But the delay was revealed late enough that Bungie couldn't create an equivalent to its previous 30th Anniversary event to naturally fill the void in February 2024 (its original release date). Some sort of content will launch around that time, but there are presently no specifics.

Bet it all on Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Bungie's layoffs were in part blamed on Destiny 2's declining player base, and Forbes notes that engagement and player spending have sharply fallen after the release of Destiny 2: Lightfall this past February. Even so, it's alleged that the expansion sold "very well."

Ahead of the layoffs, management reportedly looked for various ways to avoid them, though executive compensation was apparently not one of those options. Similarly, the developer's recently acquired new building was said to be a non-factor in the reductions, and the $1.2 billion for employee retention had barely anything left to avoid cuts.

Reportedly, Bungie staff harbor anger towards management, who told them that being acquired by Sony in 2022 saved the studio. Some have made their feelings known in team meetings, with Forbes noting that those who made gambles on the developer remain after things didn't pay off.

Destiny 2's long-term future after these layoffs is currently unclear. It's said that Bungie hopes to be a multi-property (and multi-revenue) studio between this, its Marathon reboot, and whatever else is in the pipeline. But it all depends on whether The Final Shape can turn the tide of Destiny 2, and if its players will stay around to find out.

Forbes' full report on Bungie and Destiny 2 is here.