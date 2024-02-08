PlateUp! serves up 1.5 million Steam sales ahead of console launch

Yogscast has revealed the co-op cooking game PlateUp! has made a whopping 1.5 million sales on Steam.

The benchmark comes ahead of next week's launch on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5, and Xbox (via Game Pass and Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S).

Developed by It's Happening, the title originally released in 2022 and has seen "incredible popularity" since then. Its success has also led to the studio now becoming a two-person operation.

PlateUp's $1 million in revenue in one month

Within a month, PlateUp! had grossed $1 million in revenue. In the press release, creator Alastair Janse van Rensburg admitted to being both "stunned" by and grateful for its success.

"It’s been genuinely humbling seeing such a consistent overwhelmingly positive reaction from PC players since launch," he wrote.

van Rensburg also noted bringing PlateUp! to consoles opens it up to the couch co-op crowd. Such games are less common nowadays, so the feature can be highlighted via word of mouth.

And in welcoming console players to the game, he indicated there was "more good stuff to come" in its future.