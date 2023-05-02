Pixelles is offering non-recoupable grants of up to $10,000 CAD to transgender, non-binary, women (cis or trans), and genderqueer developers through its new Prototype Fund.

The Prototype Fund is the fourth iteration of the Canadian non-profit's Creator Fund series, and is being supported by WBD Access Canada in collaboration with WB Games Montreal.

Notably, all funding will be issued in the form of grant that Pixelles has stressed will be non-recoupable. There will also be no publishing or specific platform requirements placed on those who secure funding, or indeed any restrictions at all on how they spend the cash.

"Prototyping is the riskiest part of game development, and therefore often restricted to those who can afford to fail without also losing their job or lifestyle," said Pixelles. "This fund is meant to help underrepresented creators find the time and space to take a risk on a new project concept that would otherwise be unavailable to them."

Those looking to apply for the Prototype Fund must currently reside in Canada, which means they need to be a Canadian citizen or permanent resident. They must also have previously created at least one game that is publicly available to play, and be creatively led by a person of an under-represented gender. Teams can apply, but must not exceed three full-time members.

The deadline for applications is May 25, 2023. You can find out more about the Prototype Fund, including more details on how to apply alongside a comprehensive FAQ, over on the Pixelles website.

