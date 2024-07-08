Sponsored By

Piranha Bytes veterans establish indie developer Pithead Studio

The news comes amid rumours that Embracer has shuttered the Gothic and Risen maker.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

July 8, 2024

1 Min Read
The Pithead logo
Image via Pithead Studio

Piranha Bytes veterans Jennifer Pankratz and Bjorn Pankratz have left the Embracer-owned Risen developer to establish Pithead Studio.

The news comes after a report from CD-Action indicated that Piranha Bytes has been shut down by Embracer. Those rumblings haven't been confirmed by the studio or its parent company, but come months after Piranha Bytes admitted to being in a "difficult situation."

In January, the German studio indicated it was in trouble with Embracer looking to cut jobs, torch projects, and divest assets in a bid to reduce debt after an era of free-wheeling mergers and acquisitions.

At the time, it was reported the studio was in danger of being shuttered, but despite acknowledging the situation Piranha Bytes also seemed defiant. "There are a lot of news [stories] about us circulating right now and this is our answer: Don't write us off yet," it wrote on X.

Game Developer has reached out to Embracer for more information, but it's evident that key talent has departed Piranha Bytes.

Between them, both Jennifer and Bjorn Pankratz spent almost four decades at the Gothic and Elex developer, with the former joining in 2008 and the latter in 1999.

Bjorn Pankratz served as creative director, game designer, sound designer, composer, and head of story during that time, while Jennifer worked as a story and game designer.

With Pithead, the pair hope to "develop immersive and fantastic indie games." In a video announcement shared on YouTube (with English subtitles), they explained they wanted to keep doing what they love and that opening an indie studio "seemed like the best way to do it."

They didn't directly address the situation at Piranha Bytes but thanked their community for showing solidarity and support as rumors swirled.

Read more about:

Studio announcementTop Stories

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Alter in splash art for Season 21 of Apex Legends.
Business
Respawn doubles Apex Legends' battle pass price in systemic overhaulRespawn doubles Apex Legends' battle pass price in systemic overhaul
byJustin Carter
Jul 8, 2024
2 Min Read
Key art for Cities: Skylines II.
Business
Colossal Order delays Cities: Skylines II's console launch due to 'unresolved issues'Colossal Order delays Cities: Skylines II's console launch due to 'unresolved issues'
byJustin Carter
Jul 8, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

A farmlike Homestead from Guild Wars 2.
Design
Guild Wars 2's player housing pushes decorating over land grabsGuild Wars 2's player housing pushes decorating over land grabs
byBryant Francis
Jun 28, 2024
7 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Deep Dive: Designing a new dwarf race in The Last SpellDeep Dive: Designing a new dwarf race in The Last Spell
byRobin Fau
Jun 27, 2024
10 Min Read
The player character in Monster Hunter Wilds leaps in the air to stab a worm-looking monster.
Design
Monster Hunter Wilds' open world leap is thanks to growing global popularityMonster Hunter Wilds' open world leap is thanks to growing global popularity
byAlessandro Fillari
Jun 21, 2024
8 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Cooking Games Spotlight: Deep Dives, Interviews, and More

A goat host character presides over a retro TV set
Production
Psychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devsPsychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devs
byDanielle Riendeau
thumbnail
Design
The Unrealized Potential of Cooking in GamesThe Unrealized Potential of Cooking in Games
byLeonardo Ferreira
thumbnail
Design
Exploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao CafeExploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao Cafe
byJoel Couture

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Design
Reworking War Robots' prize system with style and user-friendlinessReworking War Robots' prize system with style and user-friendliness
byNikolay Berezkin
Jul 8, 2024
9 Min Read
thumbnail
PC
Windows on Arm is not ready for the complexities of the PC gaming landscapeWindows on Arm is not ready for the complexities of the PC gaming landscape
byJames McWhirter
Jul 8, 2024
6 Min Read
thumbnail
Business
Analyzing New Game Ideas for Market Success: Strategic ToolkitAnalyzing New Game Ideas for Market Success: Strategic Toolkit
byMichał Dębek
Jul 5, 2024
9 Min Read

Game Developer Essentials

thumbnail
Programming
How to get better fps on PC while porting games to consolesHow to get better fps on PC while porting games to consoles
byKostyantyn Oleschenko, Olexandr Makeevand 1 more
The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative visionWhat it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
byBryant Francis
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnoutWhat the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
byBryant Francis
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percentThe secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
byImran Khan