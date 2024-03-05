Sponsored By

Persona franchise sales surpass 22 million copies worldwide

The Persona train keeps going.

Justin Carter

March 5, 2024

The Male Protagonist of Persona 3 Reload.
Image via Atlus.

  • All the recent remasters and remakes have made the Persona games more popular than evers.

Sales for the Persona franchise have now hit 22.6 million copies, said Atlus.

As of November 2023, the RPG series had reached 17.7 million units. But that was before the release of Persona 3 Reload, a remake of the hit 2006 game.

Reload became the studio's fastest-selling game at launch, selling 1 million copies in its first week. Interestingly, Atlus has been quiet on its performance on Xbox Game Pass, where it also arrived on launch day.

That lack of clarity may speak to Persona's growing popularity here in the West. Similar to Like a Dragon, players may be so fond of the series they want to own new installments instead of just downloading them from a subscription service.

More Persona remasters

In addition to Reload, Atlus has sustained the franchise with recent remasters of Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden. The latter, according to Sega, hit it off big with Western audiences last year.

There hasn't been a wholly new game since Persona 5 back in 2017, but Atlus' commitment to ensuring Persona stays current more than makes up for that.

Like Sonic the Hedgehog, Sega plans to make Persona into a transmedia brand. Some entries, like Persona 4 and 5, have previously been adapted into anime, but Sega's yet to provide any further information.

As for a potential Persona 6, Atlus and Sega are mum on its existence.

Justin Carter

