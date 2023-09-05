Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster games top 3 million copies in two years

Square Enix revealed its pixel remasters of the early mainline Final Fantasy games have sold 3 million copies in total. The milestone covers their releases on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, along with Steam and mobile.

"Thank you so much for your support," wrote Square Enix, "and for sharing this EXP with us."

The remasters originally released on Steam, Android, and iOS throughout late 2021 and early 2022. After the release of Final Fantasy VI's pixel remaster in February 2022, the games were bundled together for consoles this past April.

Included in that collection is Final Fantasy I, Final Fantasy II, Final Fantasy III, Final Fantasy IV, Final Fantasy V, and Final Fantasy VI. The collection for consoles marks the first time these titles released on a non-portable system since their first releases during their respective years.

Over the years, Square Enix has been careful to keep the original experience of older mainline Final Fantasy games available, often for mobile devices. At the same time, it's offered different ways to experience those titles, as seen with an abridged mobile version of Final Fantasy XV and the Final Fantasy VII Remake sub-series.

The success of these remasters coincides with other strong revivals of classic titles this year, as seen with Capcom's Mega Man Battle Network games. And combined with Octopath Traveler II selling 1 million copies earlier in May, there's also a clear market for games that evoke the pixel art styles of old.