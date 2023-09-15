Final Fantasy VII Remake and Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade have shipped and digitally sold over 7 million copies worldwide.

The remake launched in April 2020 and is the first in a planned series that will retell and reimagine the story of Square Enix's celebrated JRPG, Final Fantasy VII.

After debuting on PlayStation 4, an upgraded version of Final Fantasy VII Remake was launched for the PlayStation 5 in June 2021 under the "Integrade" moniker. The project was then ported to Windows PC in December 2021.

Square shared the milestone via the official Final Fantasy account on X, and thanked fans for "taking the journey with us."

Lucky number seven for Final Fantasy VII Remake, but is Square Enix in trouble?

It's unclear what those numbers mean for Square's wider business, however, with the company reportedly losing almost $2 billion in value following the launch of Final Fantasy XVI in June.

Earlier this week, Bloomberg stated the Japanese publisher witnessed its share price tumble by around 30 percent after the PS5 timed-exclusive delivered "underwhelming" sales despite shifting 3 million copies during its first week on shelves.

That, combined with weak performances from other titles like Forspoken, has apparently resulted in the company considering a significant operational reshuffle.

Current and former Square workers told Bloomberg many of the studio's issues stem from a lack of oversight, with producers often being given free rein to steer projects unchecked. Team structures are also apparently non-existent, while devs are often told to hit targets that are in a constant state of flux.

Those factors, claim sources, have turned Square into a studio with a "high degree of volatility," and the company is now reportedly attempting to steady the ship by reducing the number of small projects on its slate and turning to outsourcing studios for help so it can prioritize big-budget releases.

