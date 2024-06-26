Sponsored By

Perfect World cuts staff in multi-unit layoffs, reportedly suspends game projects

The Chinese tech giant is said to be making mass reductions after declining fiscal year profits, and it's unclear what this means for the games it's making.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

June 26, 2024

1 Min Read
Key art for the upcoming MMO Perfect World Games.
Image via Ironcore/Perfect World Games.

Perfect World has reportedly made large staff cuts. The tech giant, which exclusively distributes Dota 2 and Counter-Strike 2 in China and sold its North American branch to Embracer, is said to have laid off over a thousand staff.

Per Chinese outlet The Paper, the reductions have hit nearly all of the company's business units across the cities of Beijing, Shanghai, and Chengdu. One mid-range team reportedly dropped from 150 staffers to "dozens" as a result of the cuts.

Thus far, the esports division is said to be the one department that saw no losses. That part of Perfect World's business is said to produce "relatively low" income.

Back in April, Perfect World's 2023-2024 financials showed the company made 491 million yuan (or $67.5 million) in net profit, a 64.31 percent decline from the previous year.

Video games are said to make up most of its revenue source, though the division saw losses in operating income (by 7.91 percent) and net profit (69.21 percent) compared to the previous year.

It's unclear what this means for the studio project-wise. A Perfect World spokeperson told The Paper its previously announced One-Punch Man: World and Perfect New World are still in development, while outlets like Pandaily claim those projects are now suspended.

Read more about:

Layoffs

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Screenshot of the purple-blue Xbox Stellar Shift controller.
Business
Steam's average controller use triples to 15 percent, with majority usage from Xbox controllersSteam's average controller use triples to 15 percent, with majority usage from Xbox controllers
byJustin Carter
Jun 26, 2024
1 Min Read
Logo for Netflix Games.
Business
Netflix taking mobile-first, 'phased approach' to game releasesNetflix taking mobile-first, 'phased approach' to game releases
byJustin Carter
Jun 26, 2024
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

The player character in Monster Hunter Wilds leaps in the air to stab a worm-looking monster.
Design
Monster Hunter Wilds' open world leap is thanks to growing global popularityMonster Hunter Wilds' open world leap is thanks to growing global popularity
byAlessandro Fillari
Jun 21, 2024
8 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
How Little Kitty, Big City was designed to steal hearts (and fish)How Little Kitty, Big City was designed to steal hearts (and fish)
byJohn Harris
Jun 20, 2024
12 Min Read
thumbnail
Programming
Book Excerpt: Game AI Uncovered, Volume OneBook Excerpt: Game AI Uncovered, Volume One
byPaul Roberts, Sarat Rallabandi
Jun 18, 2024
16 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Cooking Games Spotlight: Deep Dives, Interviews, and More

A goat host character presides over a retro TV set
Production
Psychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devsPsychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devs
byDanielle Riendeau
thumbnail
Design
The Unrealized Potential of Cooking in GamesThe Unrealized Potential of Cooking in Games
byLeonardo Ferreira
thumbnail
Design
Exploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao CafeExploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao Cafe
byJoel Couture

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Design
Creating Compelling and Continuous Gameplay in a Cozy Farming/Life Sim AdventureCreating Compelling and Continuous Gameplay in a Cozy Farming/Life Sim Adventure
byDeborah Chantson
Jun 26, 2024
5 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Should we abandon the HUD? Examining its impact on player flowShould we abandon the HUD? Examining its impact on player flow
byReinard Baertsoen
Jun 25, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Predatory tactics in gaming are worse than you thinkPredatory tactics in gaming are worse than you think
byAdrien Laurent
Jun 24, 2024
15 Min Read

Game Developer Essentials

thumbnail
Programming
How to get better fps on PC while porting games to consolesHow to get better fps on PC while porting games to consoles
byKostyantyn Oleschenko, Olexandr Makeevand 1 more
The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative visionWhat it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
byBryant Francis
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnoutWhat the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
byBryant Francis
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percentThe secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
byImran Khan