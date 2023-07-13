informa
People Can Fly opens Montreal studio to expand triple-A production

The Outriders developer says the new studio will play a "major role" in production.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
July 13, 2023
The People Can Fly logo overlaid on a photograph of Montreal
Image via People Can Fly

Outriders developer People Can Fly has opened a new studio in Montreal, Canada.

The company broke the news in a short post on Linkedin and said the new opening will be a place where its team can "collaborate and transform their ideas into thrilling game experiences."

A more detailed explainer on the People Can Fly website indicates the company quietly opened the studio last year, but has now decided to make the news public as it prepares to expand the team.

"We have launched our Montreal start-up studio last year as a part of PCF’s North American team, that’s working on People Can Fly’s new triple–A project led by David Grijns and Roland Lesterlin from our New York office, reads the blurb.

"Montreal's amazing atmosphere and well-seasoned gamedev industry make this project extremely exciting for us. We believe that PCF Montreal will soon play a major role in our studios’ portfolio."

People Can Fly is currently working on multiple games including Outriders and Bulletstorm VR, the latter of which is slated to launch later this year. Other titles in the works include projects Gemini and Maverick–which are being developed in partnership with Square Enix and Microsoft, respectively–and self-published titles codenamed Bifrost, Victoria, and Dagger.

The Polish studio was established in 2002 and has expanded significantly since, acquiring multiple studios including VR developer Incuvo and Montreal-based outfit Game On.

The latest opening means People Can Fly now has studios in major cities including New York, Chicago, Newcastle, Montreal, Rzeszów, and Warsaw.

