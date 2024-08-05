Paradox delays Prison Architect 2 and refunds preorders so it can 'improve performance and content'

Swedish publisher Paradox is having a rough time. Since the turn of the year, the company has cancelled Life by You, shuttered its Tectonic studio, struggled to rehabilitate Cities Skylines II after a botched launch, and conceded it needs to address ongoing quality issues.

Now, the company has indefinitely delayed Prison Architect 2 one month before it was due to launch on September 3. Paradox said it needs more time to "improve both the game's performance and content," but hasn't indicated exactly how long that will take.

"Our continuous internal reviews and beta test groups have highlighted areas that we need to focus on more, mainly performance and content, which we need to address before launch to ensure that you, the players, get a good experience in the game. We need to raise the quality a bit more to meet the standards we'd like to achieve with this sequel," reads a post on the Paradox forum.

Paradox apparently remains "confident" the sequel will deliver the goods when it does eventually land, but said it must ensure the title "lives up to the franchise's legacy" and is released in a state that satisfies both players and internal teams at Paradox and developer Kokku.

"At this stage, we can't commit to a new release date as we need to re-assess the scope of the work needed to be done before the game is release-ready. Over the next few months, we will focus on improving the game and building a more robust release timeline. This also means we will be limiting our communication with you all until we have a timeline we feel comfortable with," continues the post.

Paradox said preorders on all platforms will be refunded as a result of the move. Preorder items will now be added into the base game. The company described the decision as "necessary" and said it aligns with a broader commitment to "reviewing and improving the quality" of released content.

"We are confident that delaying Prison Architect 2 is the best path forward for the game, allowing us more time to deliver a high-quality experience that honors the legacy of Prison Architect," it added.