Only Up! dev removes game from Steam for "peace of mind"

Four and a half months after release, Only Up! has suddenly been delisted from Steam. Going to the game's store page shows it's unavailable for purchase, reportedly due to the stress that was placed on its creator, known simply as Indiesolodev.

After releasing the game's final update, the developer explained that Only Up "kept me under a lot of stress all these months, [and] now I want to put the game behind me. [...] That's what I decided myself. What I need now is peace of mind and healing."

As noted by PCGamesN, Only Up was previously delisted earlier in the summer due to claims of copyright violations in regards to in-game assets. Amidst becoming a viral hit, there were allegations of it quietly advertising NFTs in some of its levels.

Indiesolodev went on to say they'll continue to work in games with a sophomore outing simply dubbed Kith, which they called " a new experience and a new concept with realism, a completely different genre and setting, and the emphasis is on cinematography." Rather than doing it solo, they plan to have it made with a "small team."

Kith will come after Indiesolodev continues their game design coursework, as the project is "a challenging project on which I want to significantly improve my skills in game design."

Those who purchased Only Up! prior to its Steam removal can still access it via their Steam library.