Bandai Namco has restored the online features for Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin on PC, but won't be doing the same for the original Dark Souls.

The publisher deactivated the PvP servers for numerous Dark Souls titles on PC in January this year to investigate a security issue, and eventually warned players in February it would't be able to implement a quick fix.

Now, months later, the publisher has managed to reactivate the online features for the remastered Dark Souls II: Scholar of the first Sin, and said the base version of Dark Souls II will be fixed "at a later date."

The bad news, however, is that Bandai Namco says it won't be possible to reintroduce online features to Dark Souls: Prepare to Die on PC due to what it describes as an "aging system."

"We apologize for the long wait and ask for your understanding in this matter," added the company on Twitter. "Our sincere thanks to the people who have been playing Dark Souls since its launch."

There is something of a silver lining, though, with Bandai reassuring fans that its team is still working on restoring online services for the PC version of Dark Souls Remastered.

Although the original version of the game will no longer support online play, the publisher said it will still be possible to play Dark Souls offline, noting that players will have access to all of their existing characters and saves.

The PC servers for Dark Souls III were restored in August, resulting in players gradually returning to the title on Steam.