Dark Souls 3's PC servers have been restored

After seven months of being shut down, the PvP servers for From Software's Dark Souls III on PC have been restored. Previously, Bandai Namco turned off the servers for all three Dark Souls titles on PC following a security issue that could brick PCs.

"Online features for the PC version of Dark Souls III have been reactivated," wrote From on Twitter. The game's SteamDB page shows that its player count has gradually increased over the week, with a particular spike since news of server restoration on Thursday.

In late July, YouTuber Lance McDonald spotted the SteamDB page for Dark Souls III had quietly received its first update in years for players with debug access, leading many to presume Bandai Namco had finally found a fix. When the original issue arose, the publisher said it wouldn't be solved until well after the release of From Software's Elden Ring.

As for Dark Souls Remastered and Dark Souls II, From Software said that it's working to restore online features for those two games, and will provide an update when they're back in service.

Game Developer checked the SteamDB pages for both Dark Souls Remastered and Dark Souls II, and can confirm neither game has received a recent update. Seeing as it took seven months for Souls III alone to have its servers restored, PC players of the franchise may have some time before they're replaying the trilogy in full.

