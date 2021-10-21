informa
News

Nvidia expands GeForce Now streaming platform with RTX 3080 membership tier

Nvidia says the new tier delivers RTX 3080-class performance streaming by leveraging a GeForce Now 'SuperPOD.'
Chris Kerr
News Editor
October 21, 2021

Nvidia has added a new "high-performance" RTX 3080 membership tier to its GeForce Now game streaming service.

According to Nvidia, the new tier delivers RTX 3080-class performance streaming by leveraging a GeForce Now 'SuperPOD,' which consists of over 1000 GPUs that output more than 39 petaflops of graphical horsepower.

"RTX 3080 members streaming at 120 FPS will observe the greatest benefits through high frame rate synchronization. In the lowest latency mode, these members can experience total latency as low as 60ms -- comparable to the latest game consoles," said the company.

"GeForce NOW RTX 3080 members also get the longest session lengths and the most control over persistent in-game settings of any membership tier.

The new RTX 3080 tier will initially be made available to GeForce Now founders and priority members, and will cost $99.99 for a six-month membership. The new plan will arrive in North America in November, before being rolled out across Europe in December.

Nvidia claimed GeForce Now had amassed over 10 million members as of March 2021.

