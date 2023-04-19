informa
/
/
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Nordisk Games CEO Mikkel Weider departs company

Weider operated as Nordisk Games' CEO since 2016, and helped the firm acquire or invest in studios such as Just Cause's Avalanche Software and Norco's Raw Fury.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
April 19, 2023
Key art for Avalanche Software's Just Cause 4, showing Rico Rodriguez in mid-air.

Video game firm Nordisk Games has lost CEO Mikkel Weider. In what's said to be a "mutual agreement" between him and parent company Nordisk Film, Weider is departing the company after a seven-year tenure. 

Nordisk invests into Nordic game developers, and has previously invested or acquired studios such as Supermassive Games (The Quarry) and Avalanche Studios (Just Cause). 

At this time, Nordisk Film CEO Allan Mathson Hansen will also be the CEO of the company's game division. He'll continue to have this joint role until a new candidate steps in. 

"[Mikkel] is a very skilled and well-liked executive with a true entrepreneurial mindset," said Hansen, "and I want to thank him for his great contribution throughout the years. [...] We are therefore in agreement with Mikkel that this is a good time for a change of guard.”

"I am grateful to my wonderful colleagues and all the great people in the game studios for their support and close collaboration," wrote Weider. "In just seven years, we... added some of Europe’s finest game studios to our family and supported their successful development."

"I will be sad to leave but I am also excited about exploring the new opportunities that lies ahead. I am confident that Nordisk Games will continue to thrive in the best possible way.”

ConsolePC

Latest Jobs

Treyarch

Playa Vista, Los Angeles, CA, USA
4.06.23
VFX Art Specialist

Unfound Productions

Remote
4.04.23
3D Character Animator

University of Central Florida

Orlando, FL
4.12.23
Instructor or Lecturer – Programming

Digital Extremes

Hybrid (London, ON, Canada - Remote, Hybrid, Onsite)
4.10.23
Senior Gameplay Programmer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more