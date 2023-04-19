Nordisk Games CEO Mikkel Weider departs company

Video game firm Nordisk Games has lost CEO Mikkel Weider. In what's said to be a "mutual agreement" between him and parent company Nordisk Film, Weider is departing the company after a seven-year tenure.

Nordisk invests into Nordic game developers, and has previously invested or acquired studios such as Supermassive Games (The Quarry) and Avalanche Studios (Just Cause).

At this time, Nordisk Film CEO Allan Mathson Hansen will also be the CEO of the company's game division. He'll continue to have this joint role until a new candidate steps in.

"[Mikkel] is a very skilled and well-liked executive with a true entrepreneurial mindset," said Hansen, "and I want to thank him for his great contribution throughout the years. [...] We are therefore in agreement with Mikkel that this is a good time for a change of guard.”

"I am grateful to my wonderful colleagues and all the great people in the game studios for their support and close collaboration," wrote Weider. "In just seven years, we... added some of Europe’s finest game studios to our family and supported their successful development."

"I will be sad to leave but I am also excited about exploring the new opportunities that lies ahead. I am confident that Nordisk Games will continue to thrive in the best possible way.”