Nintendo doesn't expect production issues to impact Switch successor

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa doesn't believe the company's next console will be impacted by production issues.

Consumers in some regions might have found it difficult to get their hands on a Switch over the years due to component shortages that also impacted other console makers.

Despite those speed bumps, the Switch has sold over 141 million units worldwide, and Nintendo has confirmed it will unveil its successor during the current fiscal year (ending on March 31, 2025).

Although nobody knows when the mysterious console—rumored to be another hybrid handheld like the Switch—will actually hit shelves, Furukawa has reassured investors it isn't anticipating production issues.

"Although we were unable to produce sufficient quantities of Nintendo Switch hardware last year and the year before due to a shortage of semiconductor components, this situation has now been resolved," he said In an investor Q&A (translated by IGN).

"At this time, we do not believe that the shortage of components will have a significant impact on the production of the successor model."

More production resources will stave off scalpers

Furukawa also suggested producing enough next-generation console will play a vital role in combating scalpers. "As a countermeasure against resale, we believe that the most important thing is to produce a sufficient number to meet customer demand, and this idea has not changed since last year," he continued.

"In addition to this, we are considering whether there are any other measures that can be taken to the extent allowed by laws and regulations, taking into account the circumstances of each region."

Some reports have indicated Nintendo will both unveil and launch its next console in 2025, but right now the company is focused on sending the Switch out with a bang.