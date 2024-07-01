Sponsored By

Nintendo doesn't expect production issues to impact Switch successor

The Japanese company believes avoiding production hiccups will combat scalpers.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

July 1, 2024

1 Min Read
A platter of Switch Lite hardware
Image via Nintendo

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa doesn't believe the company's next console will be impacted by production issues.

Consumers in some regions might have found it difficult to get their hands on a Switch over the years due to component shortages that also impacted other console makers.

Despite those speed bumps, the Switch has sold over 141 million units worldwide, and Nintendo has confirmed it will unveil its successor during the current fiscal year (ending on March 31, 2025).

Although nobody knows when the mysterious console—rumored to be another hybrid handheld like the Switch—will actually hit shelves, Furukawa has reassured investors it isn't anticipating production issues.

"Although we were unable to produce sufficient quantities of Nintendo Switch hardware last year and the year before due to a shortage of semiconductor components, this situation has now been resolved," he said In an investor Q&A (translated by IGN).

"At this time, we do not believe that the shortage of components will have a significant impact on the production of the successor model."

More production resources will stave off scalpers

Furukawa also suggested producing enough next-generation console will play a vital role in combating scalpers. "As a countermeasure against resale, we believe that the most important thing is to produce a sufficient number to meet customer demand, and this idea has not changed since last year," he continued.

"In addition to this, we are considering whether there are any other measures that can be taken to the extent allowed by laws and regulations, taking into account the circumstances of each region."

Some reports have indicated Nintendo will both unveil and launch its next console in 2025, but right now the company is focused on sending the Switch out with a bang.

Read more about:

[Company] Nintendo

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

A platter of Switch Lite hardware
Business
Nintendo doesn't expect production issues to impact Switch successorNintendo doesn't expect production issues to impact Switch successor
byChris Kerr
Jul 1, 2024
1 Min Read
The Cloud Imperium Games office in Manchester
Business
Tribunal finds Cloud Imperium Games discriminated against disabled employee with return-to-office policyTribunal finds Cloud Imperium Games discriminated against disabled employee with return-to-office policy
byChris Kerr
Jul 1, 2024
6 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

A farmlike Homestead from Guild Wars 2.
Design
Guild Wars 2's player housing pushes decorating over land grabsGuild Wars 2's player housing pushes decorating over land grabs
byBryant Francis
Jun 28, 2024
7 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Deep Dive: Designing a new dwarf race in The Last SpellDeep Dive: Designing a new dwarf race in The Last Spell
byRobin Fau
Jun 27, 2024
10 Min Read
The player character in Monster Hunter Wilds leaps in the air to stab a worm-looking monster.
Design
Monster Hunter Wilds' open world leap is thanks to growing global popularityMonster Hunter Wilds' open world leap is thanks to growing global popularity
byAlessandro Fillari
Jun 21, 2024
8 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Cooking Games Spotlight: Deep Dives, Interviews, and More

A goat host character presides over a retro TV set
Production
Psychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devsPsychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devs
byDanielle Riendeau
thumbnail
Design
The Unrealized Potential of Cooking in GamesThe Unrealized Potential of Cooking in Games
byLeonardo Ferreira
thumbnail
Design
Exploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao CafeExploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao Cafe
byJoel Couture

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Art
Marketing Art in game development: What makes a 2D Marketing Artist?Marketing Art in game development: What makes a 2D Marketing Artist?
byRuslan Sartykov
Jul 1, 2024
6 Min Read
thumbnail
Business
Oh man, everyone in the gaming industry knows it! Do they?Oh man, everyone in the gaming industry knows it! Do they?
byMichał Dębek
Jun 28, 2024
13 Min Read
A screencap of YouTuber Dr Disrespect. He wears red wraparound sunglasses and a fake mullet and moustache.
Marketing
Opinion: Dr Disrespect's ousting should be a wake-up call for devsOpinion: Dr Disrespect's ousting should be a wake-up call for devs
byBryant Francis
Jun 27, 2024
6 Min Read

Game Developer Essentials

thumbnail
Programming
How to get better fps on PC while porting games to consolesHow to get better fps on PC while porting games to consoles
byKostyantyn Oleschenko, Olexandr Makeevand 1 more
The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative visionWhat it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
byBryant Francis
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnoutWhat the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
byBryant Francis
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percentThe secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
byImran Khan