Nintendo buys land opposite Kyoto headquarters to build new R&D facility

The land was purchased by Nintendo for $40 million.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
April 13, 2022
nintendofeaturedfinal.jpg

Nintendo has acquired the land adjacent to its headquarters in Kyoto, Japan, with a view to expanding its R&D facilities.

The company paid 5 trillion yen ($40 million) to purchase the land, which previously housed a support factory and material and disaster prevention centre.

Nintendo has outlined plans to build what it calls "Corporate Headquarters Development Center, Building No. 2" on the land, and said the objective of the new facility will be "R&D reinforcement."

The expansion will comprise a 12 floor steel framed building that's approximately 72 meters tall, offering a floor area of 38,000 square meters.

Nintendo believes its new development centre (pictured below) will be completed by December 2027.

Nintendo.jpeg

