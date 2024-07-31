New studio, Outer Haven Games, formed by Scopely and Unity alums

Former developers at Scopely and Unity have together to found the new studio, Outer Haven Games.

Stationed in California, the five-person team is already in development on its debut project, an RPG by the name of Techno Infierno. It's also currently hiring for an art director and development engineer.

Heading up the respective product and business end of Outer Haven are Austin Ashcraft and Stephen Fong. Ashcraft helped launch and grow Star Trek: Fleet Command at Scopely, while Fong headed up Unity's business and strategy department.

Meanwhile, Dead Space and Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare writer Chuck Beaver, Scopely narrative designer Kevin Cullen, and Voodoo Detective musician Eric Ackerman make up the studio's core creative talent.

Outer Haven marks the third new studio to spring up in July. Last week, a trio of former Pixelberry developers formed Candlelight Games; at the start of the month, veterans of the now defunct Pirahna Bytes established Pithead Studio.