New studio, Outer Haven Games, formed by Scopely and Unity alums
The five-person studio marks the third indie developer to start up in July, and is already working on its debut project.
July 31, 2024
Former developers at Scopely and Unity have together to found the new studio, Outer Haven Games.
Stationed in California, the five-person team is already in development on its debut project, an RPG by the name of Techno Infierno. It's also currently hiring for an art director and development engineer.
Heading up the respective product and business end of Outer Haven are Austin Ashcraft and Stephen Fong. Ashcraft helped launch and grow Star Trek: Fleet Command at Scopely, while Fong headed up Unity's business and strategy department.
Meanwhile, Dead Space and Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare writer Chuck Beaver, Scopely narrative designer Kevin Cullen, and Voodoo Detective musician Eric Ackerman make up the studio's core creative talent.
Outer Haven marks the third new studio to spring up in July. Last week, a trio of former Pixelberry developers formed Candlelight Games; at the start of the month, veterans of the now defunct Pirahna Bytes established Pithead Studio.
Read more about:Studio announcement
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
On the unionization frontlines with Autumn Mitchell, Emma Kinema and Chris Lusco: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 45July 26, 2024
Behind the GDC scenes with Beth Elderkin and Sam Warnke: Game Developer Podcast ep. 43May 15, 2024
What to do about Game Engines with Rez Graham and Bryant Francis: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 42April 30, 2024
Road to the IGF 2024 with Joel Couture: Game Developer Podcast ep. 41March 15, 2024