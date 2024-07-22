Candlelight Games formed by ex-Pixelberry Studios devs

July 22, 2024
A trio of alums from Pixelberry Studios have formed a new team of their own in Candlelight Games. Per the website, the Washington-based team will make narrative-based titles "[that] unite people through shared experiences."
"Our mission is to deliver heartfelt, character-centric narrative games with meaningful choices that truly resonate with players," wrote co-founder Andrew Shvarts. "We're...committed to creating immersive experiences that stay with you long after the credits roll."
Shvarts previously worked at Pixelberry as a creative director on its mobile narrative game, Choices. His fellow co-founders, Megan Schwarz and Royal McGraw, also worked on the game as a respective lead writer and executive producer.
Schwarz and Shvarts were among those let go from Pixelberry earlier this year when the studio laid off an unspecified number of staff. More recently, the Choices creator was acquired by Series Entertainment.
The three have individually said they'll offer a first look at their unannounced debut project "soon."
