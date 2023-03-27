informa
/
/
Business
1 MIN READ
News

New studio Lighthouse Games formed by Forza Horizon's Gavin Raeburn

The newly formed Lighthouse Games was formed by Gavin Raeburn, co-founder of Playground Games and the long-running Forza Horizon franchise.
March 27, 2023
Logo for new UK game developer Lighthouse Games.

Gavin Raeburn, studio head for Forza Horizon developer Playground Games, has formed a new studio dubbed Lighthouse Games. 

The formation of Lighthouse comes over a full year after Raeburn left the studio he helped co-found with Trevor Williams and Ralph Fulton back in 2010. Before Playground, he worked on Codemasters' Grid series, along with cult classics such as Commodore 64's The Equalizer

Interestingly, the announcement of Lighthouse comes a few months after the reveal of another developer, Maverick Games. Maverick was founded by Playground veterans such as Forza Horizon 5's creative director Mike Brown and its senior producer Tom Butcher.

Per the press release, Lighthouse features 30 employees and is at work on a new and unannounced triple-A property. It'll be operating in Leamington Spa, the same town where Playground is currently stationed. 

"With [ForzaHorizon, Playground and I created one of the most successful Xbox franchises of all time. We delivered significant commercial success year after year," wrote Raeburn. "That DNA is now at Lighthouse, and with it, we intend to build something truly special using all our experience to create a new genre-defining franchise.”

ConsolePC

Latest Jobs

IO Interactive

Hybrid (Malmö, Sweden)
3.02.23
Gameplay Director (Project Fantasy)

Arizona State University

Los Angeles, CA, USA
2.27.23
Assistant Professor of XR Technologies

IO Interactive

Hybrid (Copenhagen, Denmark)
3.02.23
Animation Tech Programmer

Purdue University

West Lafayette, IN, USA
3.02.23
Assistant Professor in Game Design and Development
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more