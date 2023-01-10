informa
Forza Horizon veterans form new triple-A studio Maverick Games

Maverick's leadership team also includes devs from studios like EA and Sumo Digital.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
January 10, 2023
The Maverick logo

A group of Forza Horizon veterans from Playground Games have formed a new triple-A studio called Maverick Games.

The news was announced by PlayGround Games former creative director Mike Brown, who'll be taking on the mantle of creative director and studio head at Maverick.

Brown served as the creative director on Forza Horizon 5 and was also a writer and designer on other entries in the franchise including Forza Horizon 4 and Forza Horizon 3.

He's joined at Maverick by fellow Playground veterans including Tom Butcher (executive producer), Matt Craven (CTO), Gareth Harwood (content director), and Fraser Strachan (audio director).

EA's former experience design director Elly Marshall and Sumo Digital Leamington co-studio head Harinder Sangha have also joined Maverick as UX/UI director and COO, respectively.

"Our goal is for Maverick Games to be a studio people will love,” said Brown. "For players, we’re already at work on an exciting ultra-high quality title, and for developers, we’re building a home where everyone is encouraged to take risks, be curious, be creative, be innovative, be themselves, and above all–be a Maverick."

Maverick has secured what it describes as "significant seed funding" and is seeking to expand its development team.

Brown said the studio, which is based in Leamington Spa, intends to cultivate a "forward-looking culture" where team members feel supported and empowered.

Maverick is currently working on a premium open-world games for consoles and PC.

