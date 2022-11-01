informa
/
/
Announcements
Event
New GD Talks Session: "Investigating and Dispelling Shader Myths... with Science!" Presented by Matt Oztalay
PreviousNext
Business
1 MIN READ
News

NetEase names Capcom veteran Hiroyuki Kobayashi president of new studio GPTRACK50

Kobayashi previously served as the producer on major franchises including Resident Evil and Devil May Cry.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
November 01, 2022
The GPTRACK50 logo

NetEase has tapped former Resident Evil and Devil May Cry producer Hiroyuki Kobayashi to lead its new development studio, GPTRACK50.

In August, Kobayashi announced he was departing Capcom after 27 years to join NetEase, but failed to provide any specifics about his new role.

Now we know the veteran producer will be serving as president of NetEase's nascent Osaka-based studio GPTRACK50, which has been tasked with creating original video game and entertainment franchises that will be capable of finding a global audience.

"The studio strives to build original game contents and to broaden the spectrum from just games to film and entertainment series. The president, Hiroyuki Kobayashi, has personally worked on the production of the Resident Evil's live-action and CG animation series," reads a press release.

"He has also been involved in the production of many more media portfolios of various original game IPs, including live-action, animation, stage play, manga adaptions, etc. By utilizing this unique experience, the studio will create new IPs and expand them to the global scale through movies, novels and manga adaptations."

Although it has multimedia ambitions, GPTRACK50 will primarily create games for console and PC platforms.

Kobayashi said the studio will create experiences that "captivate and delight" players, and claimed the development team has a wealth of experience – although it's unclear how many staff have already joined the nascent studio.

NetEase has scaled significantly in 2022. The Chinese company has opened multiple new studios, including Jar of Sparks and Nagoshi Studio, acquired Detroit: Become Human developer Quantic Dream, and invested heavily in studios such as Something Wicked and Something Random.

ConsoleProductionPC

Latest Jobs

Xbox Game Studios

Redmond, Washington
10.5.22
Technical Lighting Artist

Innogames

Hamburg, Germany
10.5.22
Game Designer - Elvenar

Six Foot

Houston, TX
10.3.22
Six Foot Director, Player Relations

Hometopia Inc.

Remote
10.7.22
Lead Engineer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more