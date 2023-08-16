informa
/
/
Announcements
New on the Game Developer Podcast: Ep. #32 - Dredging up Design with Black Salt Games [Listen Now]
PreviousNext
Business
1 MIN READ
News

NCSoft says new VARCO AI tools will help devs realize their creativity

The Guild Wars 2 publisher has developed a collection of AI language models called VARCO LLMs that powers a suite of generative AI tools.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
August 16, 2023
A screenshot from the VARCO Human showreel showing an AI-generated face

Guild Wars 2 publisher NCSoft has developed and released a collection of AI language models called VARCO LLMs to help developers create new content including images, texts, and digital humans.

VARCO is described by NCsoft as a brand containing models, products, and services built on its AI language models. The South Korean company says the acronym stands for 'Via AI, Realize your Creative Originality."

"The large language models (LLMs) operated under VARCO can be classified into four categories: Foundation, Prompt, Dialogue, and Generative models," explained NCSoft. "The performance of the models in each of those categories depends on the size of their parameters."

NCSoft throws weight behind generative AI tools

VARCO is being used to power three generative AI services including a text-to-image generation tool called VARCO Art; a text generation and management tool called VARCO Text; and an integrated tool for creating, editing, and managing digital humans called VARCO Human.

Those tools will collectively be known as VARCO Studio, and NCSoft claims all three will be able to "improve efficiency" across their specific disciplines.

The publisher has already launched the first small and medium-sized VARCO LLMs for the Korean language market, and plans to unveil a Korean-English bilingual model later this month.

A one-month free trial of VARCO is being offered via Amazon SageMaker Jumpstart, a machine learning hub comprising foundational models, built-in algorithms, and prebuilt machine learning solutions.

Following the launch of VARCO, NCSoft will further accelerate AI research and business projects. 

"VARCO demonstrates the highest level of performance among other Korean models of similar sizes available to date," said NCSoft chief research officer, Jehee Lee. "NCSoft will leverage VARCO to offer new original value and experiences in various domains as well as game content development."

Production

Latest Jobs

Treyarch

Playa Vista, Los Angeles, CA, USA
8.02.23
Lead Gameplay Engineer

Jackbox Games

Remote
7.24.23
Senior Game Product Manager

Earth9

Remote
8.8.23
Game Designer

Beyond Games

Remote
8.10.23
Game Developer (Unity)
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more