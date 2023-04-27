informa
MyGames forms Premium Games Division to expand beyond free-to-play

The publisher has tapped former Plaion director Eugenio Vitale to lead the division.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
April 27, 2023
The MyGames logo on a stylised background

Warface publisher MyGames has established a new Premium Games Division in a bid to diversify its portfolio.

The company has named industry veteran Eugenio Vitale as director of the nascent division. Vitale has spent more than 25 years in the game industry, and joins MyGames from Deep Silver and Warhorse Studios parent company Plaion, where he served as director of product and technology and worked on franchises including Dead Island, Metro, and Saints Row.

Prior to joining Plaion, Vitale was head of Deep Silver Dambuster Studios, the developer behind Dead Island 2, and also spent time working as a product lead and senior producer at Ubisoft.

Vitale said MyGames is primed to expand beyond its free-to-play roots after experimenting with premium releases like Blast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread, a 2D metroidvania that launched in April last year.

"MyGames is well-positioned to deliver versatile gaming experiences to people across the globe, diversify its portfolio, and unlock new markets," said Vitale. "With more than a billion registered users globally, iconic titles, and an incredibly talented studio team, I am confident that MyGames will continue to thrive and succeed in the gaming industry."

News of Vitale's appointment comes a few months after MyGames announced it would be restructuring and exiting the Russian market to focus on international business development.

