Sponsored By

After last year's brief trial revival, Gigantic is coming back in full force for current-gen systems.

Justin Carter

February 20, 2024

2 Min Read
Key art for Motiga's 2017 game, Gigantic.
Image via Motiga/Gearbox Publishing.

At a Glance

  • Gigantic's new lease on life indicates it may be possible for once dead games to get a second chance to a more open audience.

Gigantic, Motiga's once-dead (and briefly-revived) MOBA, is making a comeback. On April 9, Gigantic: Rampage Edition will release for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Whereas the original game was a free-to-play title, this new Gigantic will run $20. It'll also be a more contained (read: not a live-service) affair.

Heading up the revival effort is Abstraction Games. The Dutch studio's specialty is updating older titles to current-gen: its resume includes Mass Effect: Legendary Edition and Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

With Motiga gone, the new Gigantic is fully Abstraction's. Speaking to Polygon, senior designer Bart Vossen said Abstraction "respect[s] what the original developers did and what players loved about it."

The new Gigantic will include crossplay and general quality of life changes. It'll also feature characters and modes Motiga weren't able to add before the game's shutdown.

In a statement, Motiga co-founder Christopher Chung "greatly appreciated" Gearbox and Abstraction for "[keeping] the core of what made Gigantic special."

"I’m positive all players, including new [ones] who didn’t have a chance to play the original game, will fall in love with Gigantic: Rampage Edition," he added.

What does Gigantic's new lease on life mean?

Ongoing online games can often be a crap shoot, and 2023 showed that more than most years. Several titles were shut down within a year (or less) after their original launch.

Gigantic's resurgence may spell a new future for other defunct online games. But that's only if it continuously performs well and shows other publishers a revival would be worth the effort.

Arguably, the best-case scenario can been seen last year, when older Call of Duty games became Xbox bestsellers. In that case, it was because of a simple server fix, but it still shows how easy it is to draw attention back onto an older title.

And even if this ultimately doesn't become a larger industry trend, it's still a good move just on the preservation front.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Player characters in Fun Dog Studios' The Forever Winter.
Business
Ex-Mass Effect and Horizon veterans form Fun Dog StudiosEx-Mass Effect and Horizon veterans form Fun Dog Studios
byJustin Carter
Feb 20, 2024
1 Min Read
Three Guardians and the Darkness overlooking them in key art for Destiny 2: The Final Shape.
Business
PlayStation chairman wants Bungie to improve its business operationsPlayStation chairman wants Bungie to improve its business operations
byJustin Carter
Feb 20, 2024
1 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Featured Blogs

Phil Spencer, Sarah Bond, and Matt Booty on the Xbox Podcast.
Console
Did Xbox back itself into a corner over minor leaks?
Did Xbox back itself into a corner over minor leaks?

Feb 15, 2024

Design
Can Ryukishi07’s “Sound Novels” be considered Games?
Can Ryukishi07’s “Sound Novels” be considered Games?

Feb 14, 2024

Audio
The Big Index 2024: Articles for Game Music Composers
The Big Index 2024: Articles for Game Music Composers

Feb 13, 2024