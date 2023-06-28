informa
/
/
Announcements
New on the Game Developer Podcast: Ep. #32 - Dredging up Design with Black Salt Games [Listen Now]
PreviousNext
Business
2 MIN READ
News

Mooncat Games is a new publishing label hoping to spotlight the smallest subgenres

The company said it wants to provide small teams with an "optimistic" foundation.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
June 28, 2023
The Mooncat Games logo on a tan background

The team behind video game marketing company Player Two PR have formed a publishing label called Mooncat Games.

Mooncat intends to provide small teams with the support needed to realize their dream projects, and will offer assistance with everything from PR and marketing to localization and storefront management.

"The most important thing to us is to treat every developer team and their game as a unique project," reads a post on the Mooncat website.

"We offer highly tailored and personalized services to developers, moulding traditional marketing and branding services to create a groundwork, and branching out into new uncharted territories to create innovative campaigns that can break through barriers and shine a spotlight even into the smallest of subgenres."

Shoot for the moon

The Player Two team were inspired to create Mooncat after a series of conversations with developers during the COVID-19 pandemic let to the realization that smaller teams were struggling to build agency-client relationships.

"We came into contact with developer teams we dearly wanted to work with, but whose size and budget just couldn’t support an agency-client relationship," the Mooncat team explains. "Our team began to offer additional services and profit-sharing agreements, just to make it possible to help excellent teams make lovely games. Before we knew it, we had signed three gorgeous indie titles, and Mooncat Games was born."

That trifecta of debut titles includes Remnants of the Rift, The Garden Path, and A Long Journey to an Uncertain End. The former is currently available through Early Access, while the latter two projects are slated to launch later this year.

Moving forward, Mooncat said it wants to provide even more small teams with a "friendly, helpful, hardworking, and optimistic foundation that allows independent game developers to focus on what really matters: the games, the stories, and the people behind them."

Latest Jobs

Treyarch Vancouver

Vancouver, BC, Canada
6.12.23
Senior Game Designer (Zombies)

PlayStation Studios Creative Arts

Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
6.7.23
World Art Manager

Treyarch

Vancouver, BC, Canada
6.12.23
Senior Gameplay Animator

Fred Rogers Productions

Hybrid (424 South 27th Street, Pittsburgh, PA, USA
5.19.23
Producer - Games & Websites
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more