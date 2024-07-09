Sponsored By

Monster Hunter Stories 2 tops 2 million sales in three years

The larger Monster Hunter franchise is in such a good place its non-traditional spinoffs are solid sales drivers.

July 9, 2024

Capcom's Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is now three years old and has sold over 2 million copies.

The spinoff for the RPG series first released on PC and Nintendo Switch on July 9, 2021. It only recently came to PlayStation 4 this past June. While well behind the sales for Monster Hunter Rise, the new milestone for Stories 2 shows the larger franchise's resilience.

Last time Capcom spoke of Stories 2, it was back in 2022. By that point, the game had sold 1.5 million copies, so the jump to PS4 appears to have helped it cross the finish line. At time of writing, there's no word on if the game will come to current-gen consoles.

All Monster Hunter games matter

Monster Hunter has several spinoff series under its belt, and the original Monster Hunter Stories released back in 2016 for the Nintendo 3DS. Unlike the mainline games, the Stories titles are turn-based RPGs wherein players capture and befriend monsters.

Capcom's made no secret of Monster Hunter's ongoing success over the years, both commercially and in terms of players. Monster Hunter Stories 2 underlines how good of a position the franchise is in between this, Rise and phone-bound spinoffs like Monster Hunter Now and TiMi's future mobile game.

The reception to those titles will likely get players to go for the next mainline entry, Monster Hunter Wilds, in 2025.

