Sponsored By

Mobile dev Pixelberry acquired by Series Entertainment

Pixelberry wants to use Series to get highly requested features out the door, while Series is looking to add its proprietary Rho engine into the developer's pipeline.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

July 10, 2024

1 Min Read
Two young women at the park in key art for Pixelberry's Choices!.
Image via Pixelberry.

Generative AI developer Series Entertainment has purchased mobile studio Pixelberry from Nexon for an undisclosed fee.

Best known for mobile games like Choices! and High School Story, Pixelberry was deemed "category leader in the interactive fiction genre" by Series co-founder Pany Haritatos. Under its guidance, Series hopes to evolve the studio to "the next level."

"We love story-based games and Choices! has long been a leader in the genre," he continued. "We will [add] bigger books, new interactive features, and ever-improving story quality, all designed to deliver the things the Choices community wants.

For Pixelberry, this means using its new parent company's Rho engine. The proprietary engine has been touted by Series as the first "AI-native, multimodal full-stack game creation platform."

Like Haritatos, the studio noted that this partnership allows it to implement much-requested features, including "more intricate" story branches and deeper player customization.

Per the press release, Pixelberry will also mark the start of Series' plans to "build out [our] studio system to deliver a diverse catalog of different genres."

Earlier this year, Pixelberry laid off multiple employees. At the time, it was unclear how many were let go, and likewise how many are still at the studio at time of writing. It's equally uncertain if it has another project lined up, or is fully devoted to its already-existing games.

Read more about:

M&A

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Two young women at the park in key art for Pixelberry's Choices!.
Business
Mobile dev Pixelberry acquired by Series EntertainmentMobile dev Pixelberry acquired by Series Entertainment
byJustin Carter
Jul 10, 2024
1 Min Read
Guardians in the reveal trailer for Destiny 2: The Final Shape.
Business
10 years in, Bungie shifts Destiny 2 pacing in live service shake-up10 years in, Bungie shifts Destiny 2 pacing in live service shake-up
byJustin Carter
Jul 10, 2024
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

thumbnail
Design
Book Excerpt: Designing Games Meant for SharingBook Excerpt: Designing Games Meant for Sharing
byIoana-Iulia Cazacu
Jul 9, 2024
25 Min Read
A farmlike Homestead from Guild Wars 2.
Design
Guild Wars 2's player housing pushes decorating over land grabsGuild Wars 2's player housing pushes decorating over land grabs
byBryant Francis
Jun 28, 2024
7 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Deep Dive: Designing a new dwarf race in The Last SpellDeep Dive: Designing a new dwarf race in The Last Spell
byRobin Fau
Jun 27, 2024
10 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Cooking Games Spotlight: Deep Dives, Interviews, and More

A goat host character presides over a retro TV set
Production
Psychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devsPsychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devs
byDanielle Riendeau
thumbnail
Design
The Unrealized Potential of Cooking in GamesThe Unrealized Potential of Cooking in Games
byLeonardo Ferreira
thumbnail
Design
Exploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao CafeExploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao Cafe
byJoel Couture

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Design
Training the game designers of tomorrow (Part 2/5)Training the game designers of tomorrow (Part 2/5)
byPascal Luban
Jul 10, 2024
7 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
The Trouble of Tunnel Vision Gamers and Developers: Not Seeing the Forest for the GamesThe Trouble of Tunnel Vision Gamers and Developers: Not Seeing the Forest for the Games
byJosh Bycer
Jul 9, 2024
12 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Reworking War Robots' prize system with style and user-friendlinessReworking War Robots' prize system with style and user-friendliness
byNikolay Berezkin
Jul 8, 2024
9 Min Read

Game Developer Essentials

thumbnail
Programming
How to get better fps on PC while porting games to consolesHow to get better fps on PC while porting games to consoles
byKostyantyn Oleschenko, Olexandr Makeevand 1 more
The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative visionWhat it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
byBryant Francis
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnoutWhat the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
byBryant Francis
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percentThe secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
byImran Khan