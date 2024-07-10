Mobile dev Pixelberry acquired by Series Entertainment

Generative AI developer Series Entertainment has purchased mobile studio Pixelberry from Nexon for an undisclosed fee.

Best known for mobile games like Choices! and High School Story, Pixelberry was deemed "category leader in the interactive fiction genre" by Series co-founder Pany Haritatos. Under its guidance, Series hopes to evolve the studio to "the next level."

"We love story-based games and Choices! has long been a leader in the genre," he continued. "We will [add] bigger books, new interactive features, and ever-improving story quality, all designed to deliver the things the Choices community wants.

For Pixelberry, this means using its new parent company's Rho engine. The proprietary engine has been touted by Series as the first "AI-native, multimodal full-stack game creation platform."

Like Haritatos, the studio noted that this partnership allows it to implement much-requested features, including "more intricate" story branches and deeper player customization.

Per the press release, Pixelberry will also mark the start of Series' plans to "build out [our] studio system to deliver a diverse catalog of different genres."

Earlier this year, Pixelberry laid off multiple employees. At the time, it was unclear how many were let go, and likewise how many are still at the studio at time of writing. It's equally uncertain if it has another project lined up, or is fully devoted to its already-existing games.