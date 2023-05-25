informa
/
/
Business
2 MIN READ
News

Microsoft files appeal against CMA block on Activision Blizzard merger

Microsoft's legal fight with the CMA over the future of Activision Blizzard continues.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
May 25, 2023
Logo for Microsoft's Xbox console.

Nearly a full month after the CMA blocked its merger with Activision Blizzard, Microsoft is attempting to hit back. 

Per Reuters, Microsoft filed an appeal to the country's Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) on May 24 in an effort to get its $69 billion deal with the Call of Duty publisher to go through. The CAT handles appeals against CMA rulings, and only covers the merits of the regulator's original choice. 

Exact contents of that appeal, such as the language used or the primary argument being used, have yet to be disclosed. 

Following the CMA's initial blocking, the two game companies have had some choice words about the CMA's choice. But even with the dramatics, they said they would "aggressively" work to reverse this decision. 

Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard, later expressed confidence in their endeavors, saying he was certain "the appeals process will work in our favor."

According to IGN, appeals against the CMA have a track record of being rejected. But a legal expert told the outlet that it was "rare, albeit not unprecedented" for challenges against the regulator to go through. 

What Microsoft's appeal means for its long-gestating deal

The appeal continues the ongoing legal saga between the CMA and Microsoft. Last month, the CMA blocked the merger with worries of how it would affect UK customers, particularly in regards to cloud gaming. At the time, Microsoft and Kotick dismissed those concerns, saying the cloud market wasn't that important to their larger goals. 

During the month of May, things escalated even further after the CMA put an additional interim ban on the two companies. Under that ban, Microsoft and Activision Blizzard can't make moves to acquire the other (or their respective subsidiaries), or make a deal to be done later on, without first getting the green light from the regulator.

And when the European Commission (EU) gave an approval to the Microsoft-Activision Blizzard merger, it didn't take long for the CMA to voice its displeasure with its fellow regulator's decision. It implied the EU was misled about cloud gaming's future prospects, and reaffirmed its own initial block. 

Previously, Activision Blizzard and Microsoft said they expected their merger to close by this summer. The appeal process with CAT may take some time, and it will likely extend past the date both companies originally expected this deal to wrap up. 

If you need to refresh your memory on what's happened with the Microsoft-Activision Blizzard merger, we've created a timeline of events covering the major beats of the in-progress deal.

ConsolePC

Latest Jobs

Treyarch

Vancouver, BC, Canada
5.8.23
Producer

Bladework games

Remote (United States)
5.18.23
Senior Gameplay Engineer

University of Canterbury

Christchurch, Canterbury, New Zealand
5.17.23
Academic in Game Arts and Animation

Fred Rogers Productions

Hybrid (424 South 27th Street, Pittsburgh, PA, USA
5.19.23
Producer - Games & Websites
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more