informa
/
/
Business
2 MIN READ
News

CMA decries EU's Microsoft-Activision approval, stands by rejection

The CMA thinks its fellow regulator made the wrong call in giving Microsoft permission to merge with Activision Blizzard, and reasserted its own decision to block it.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
May 15, 2023
Logo for Microsoft's Xbox console.

The CMA had some words for the European Commission's (EU) recent seal of approval to Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard. On Twitter, the UK regulator acknowledged that while it understood and respected the EU's choice to "take a different view, the CMA stands by its decision." 

Earlier on Monday, the EU let the merger go through on account of Microsoft's multiple deals related to cloud games and Call of Duty that would individually last for a decade. But the CMA argued that those deals made would "allow Microsoft to set the terms and conditions for this market for the next 10 years."

With its statement, the CMA suggests that the EU has been deceived. Or that, at the very least, the EU may be have been misinformed about the potential of cloud gaming in the years to come. 

"Microsoft's proposals...would replace a free, open and competitive market with one subject to ongoing regulation of the games Microsoft sells, the platforms to which it sells them, and the conditions of sale," it continued.

The CMA says no

Last month, the CMA rejected the merger largely on the worry that the Xbox maker would have a large foothold in the cloud market, particularly for European players. Just before the weekend started, an interim ban was placed on Microsoft and Activision Blizzard to stop them from conducting more deals without CMA approval.

For the CMA, cloud gaming appears to be a true sticking point with this merger. In its Twitter thread, it reaffirmed its belief that "cloud gaming needs to continue as a free, competitive market to drive innovation and choice in this rapidly evolving sector."

ConsolePC

Latest Jobs

Treyarch

Vancouver, BC, Canada
5.8.23
Producer

Chillchat

Remote
5.11.23
Unreal Game Developer

Maschinen-Mensch

Hybrid (Berlin, Germany)
5.8.23
Game Designer - Unreal Engine

Treyarch

Playa Vista, Los Angeles, CA, USA
5.8.23
Senior Technical Designer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more