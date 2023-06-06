informa
Marvel Snap and Resident Evil Village among Apple Design Award winners

The company sought to celebrate excellence in innovation, ingenuity, and technical achievements.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
June 06, 2023
Key artwork for Marvel Snap

Apple has celebrated an eclectic smorgasbord of video games at the 2023 Apple Design Awards.

The annual showcase aims to honor excellence in innovation, ingenuity, and technical achievement in game and app design.

There were a number of familiar faces among the winners this year. Marvel Snap emerged victorious in the Innovation category, which highlights projects that provide a "state-of-the-art experience through novel use of Apple technologies," and Resident Evil Village came out on top in the Visual and Graphics category for delivering a "distinctive and cohesive" visual experience.

Apple Design Awards

Endling, a stylized side-scroller from HandyGames, won the Social Impact award for shining a light on the issue of ecological destruction. Railbound, meanwhile, took home the Interaction prize for its intuitive use of a tap-and-drag mechanic and other clever design flourishes.

Other winners included vintage pixel adventure, Afterplace, and relaxing crafting puzzler, Stitch, which were honored in the Delight and Fun and Inclusivity categories, respectively.

You can find the full list of winners over on the Apple website.

MobilePC

