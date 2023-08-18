informa
/
/
Announcements
New on the Game Developer Podcast: Ep. #32 - Dredging up Design with Black Salt Games [Listen Now]
PreviousNext
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Longtime Call of Duty developer David Vonderhaar departs Treyarch

Vonderhaar was with Treyarch for nearly 20 years, and had a key hand in each of the developer's mainline Call of Duty games.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
August 18, 2023
Promo art for Treyarch's Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, highlighting the multiplayer, campaign, and Zombie modes.

Call of Duty developer Treyarch has bid farewell to studio design director David Vonderhaar. On LinkedIn, he wrote that he was departing the studio to pursue a "a rare and unique opportunity" and a currently unknown project.

"To my co-workers at Treyarch," he said, "I am immensely grateful for the time we invested working to improve our craft, never sitting on successes, and always wondering how to improve what we design and how we produce it."

Vonderhaar joined Treyarch in late 2004. The studio first came onto Call of Duty with 2005's Call of Duty: Big Red One, and has been a co-developer of the franchise ever since. The most recent game it led development on was 2020's Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

When it isn't working on a mainline entry, Treyarch is helping with the Zombies or Warzone multiplayer modes for a separate installment, as is the case with Sledgehammer Games' upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.  

"Farewell to the legendary David Vonderhaar, whose discipline, creativity & innovation helped shape our games," wrote Treyarch on Twitter. "Excited for your next adventure."

This year's mainline Call of Duty game was originally meant to be a Treyarch entry, but that's since been pushed to 2024 out of an alleged fear of oversaturation.

Culture

Latest Jobs

Treyarch

Playa Vista, Los Angeles, CA, USA
8.02.23
Lead Gameplay Engineer

Jackbox Games

Remote
7.24.23
Senior Game Product Manager

Earth9

Remote
8.8.23
Game Designer

Beyond Games

Remote
8.10.23
Game Developer (Unity)
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more