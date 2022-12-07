The Witcher: Monster Slayer will be shut down in June 2023 by developer Spokko, resulting in job losses at the CD Projekt-owned studio.

The mobile studio, which is owned by The Witcher and Cyberpunk maker CD Projekt, explained the title will be pulled from sale on January 31, 2023, before it's eventually switched off next summer.

In an FAQ posted on its website, the developer noted that in-game purchases will be turned off at the end of January, and warned players that Monster Slayer will "go through some major changes" before it's closed down for good.

Spokko explained it's laying Monster Slayer to rest because the mobile title didn't meet its business expectations, and said its demise will ultimately result in layoffs as Spokko is rolled into CD Projekt Red.

"Following CD Projekt's most recent change in its long-term product strategy, we plan to start structural changes in the capital group. Moving forward, we plan to roll Spokko into CD Projekt Red, with a part of its staff given the opportunity to join core CD Projekt development projects," wrote the studio.

"During this transition, there will be some staff members who will, unfortunately, be let go—however, we will do our best to support all of our employees affected by this situation and ensure the transition to the next step in their careers is as easy and safe as possible."

Although Monster Slayer will remain playable until June 2023, Spokko noted that from February onwards no new content–including monsters, armor, quests, timed and daily tasks and events—will be added to the game.